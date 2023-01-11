Water pellet gun

This replica water pellet gun was recovered at William B. Wade Elementary School on Jan. 10.

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a replica firearm was found at a local elementary school.

The replica weapon was found on Monday at William B. Wade Elementary School, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.


