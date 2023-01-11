Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a replica firearm was found at a local elementary school.
The replica weapon was found on Monday at William B. Wade Elementary School, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:30 a.m., a student at William B. Wade Elementary reported to school administration that a student was showing off a firearm to a group of students.
School personnel recovered the weapon and later identified it as a water pellet gun.
The 7-year-old student found in possession was not charged for having the weapon.
The school resource officer reported the incident to the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of record keeping and for any follow-ups the office may conduct.
The student may face discipline from the school system.
Anyone with details into the incident are asked to call sheriff's officer Joffe at 301-609-3282, ext. 0608.
Bullet found at lunch table
Elsewhere, sheriff's officers are investigating how a bullet ended up lodged in a lunch table at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
School administrators were notified on Jan. 3 that a bullet was found lodged into a cafeteria lunch table, according to a release on the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The school resource officer was notified and later confirmed that the object in question was indeed a bullet.
During an investigation into the incident, a hole was discovered in the roof of the building, leading officers to believe the bullet flew into the building after being fired somewhere off site, presumably while the school was closed.
Additionally, no witnesses were discovered that saw anyone enter the building with a firearm.
The bullet was collected and no shooters have yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Hillman at HillmanS@ccso.us or 301-609-3282, ext. 0607.