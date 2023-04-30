Multiple replica weapons and a bag of suspected cannabis were recovered from Charles County schools last week, according to three press releases from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
The first recovery was made on April 24 at around 2 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School. A school administrator was alerted that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm that was thought to be a toy gun.
The school resource officer responded to the classroom and discovered the alleged weapon was a "replica firearm" and recovered the toy, replica bullets and a box cutter from the student.
The release from the sheriff’s office stated that the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted for possible charges, while the student also faces charges from the school system.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282, ext. 0452.
At around 4 p.m. the same day, a second recovery was made at Billingsley Elementary School.
According to the sheriff’s office, a school administrator at the school was alerted by students that another student was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.
Administrators recovered the alleged weapon and determined that it was a water pistol in the shape of a replica firearm.
The school resource officer was notified, who also contacted the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services. The student faces disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact PFC Cook at 301-609-3282, ext. 0580.
The next day, on April 25, a weapon and suspected cannabis were recovered from a student at North Point High School.
According to the sheriff’s office, an administrator at the school was made aware that a student was in possession of cannabis in their book bag. The administrator made contact with the school resource officer, who recovered about 2.5 ounces of suspected cannabis from the student as well as a bb gun.
The student was arrested on the scene and charged with cannabis possession and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
The student faces additional consequences from the school system.
Anyone with information into this case is asked to call Cpl. Smith at 301-609-3282, ext. 0513.