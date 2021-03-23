Although he's sponsored a bill to change the name of the Indian Head Highway, last week state Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said, "It's not my way or the highway."
Ellis, who spoke to the Southern Maryland News while on the Senate floor March 18, said his bill, Senate Bill 213, was meant to get the ball rolling and have a discussion over renaming the Charles County roadway.
Ellis proposed renaming the highway in honor of former President Barack Obama, although some county residents have other ideas. Ellis said that there are no major highways in Maryland named after the 44th president.
"It's not an either/or" situation, Ellis said.
The bill had a hearing on Feb. 10 but action is pending in the Senate Finance Committee, he said. Ellis was unsure if the bill would even receive a vote this session.
Nonetheless, he encouraged residents to send comments to Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Delores G. Kelley (D-Baltimore County). Her email address is delores.kelley@senate.state.md.us.
Dee Warder, 73, was born and raised in Indian Head and worked for the U.S. Department of the Navy for about 40 years.
She heard about Ellis' bill and decided at 3:30 one February morning to do something about it. So she started a petition at change.org to "Stop Senate Bill 213." As of earlier this week, the petition had more than 1,000 signatures.
"I'm new at this, but just decided to take this ball and run with it," she said. Warder said she left messages with Ellis' staff and texted and emailed but no one called her back. Finally one day she was able to talk to a staffer who answered the phone. The staffer emailed some information, Warder said.
"You hear all kinds of things" about the origin of the name "Indian Head," she said, including links to the shape of the town limits.
Most recently, she said she's heard a story about "soldiers killing and beheading [American] Indians and doing whatever with their bodies."
"I can assure you that none of the town residents want to change anything," Warder said, noting that the town's residents and council would have to approve any change in the municipality's name.
Warder said that a "select few" American Indians want to change the name of the highway to Piscataway Highway.
Jesse J. Swann, who identified himself as the chief of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, disagrees.
"We are not happy," he said in an email, adding that the Piscataway Conoy and Piscataway Indian Nation have conducted their own petitions and have around 3,500 signatures between online and hard copies. The tribes — which Swann said are the only two Maryland recognized tribes — want to change the name of the road to Piscataway Highway.
He said the tribes are opposed to Ellis' bill and one sponsored by Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George's), the latter which would rename the highway in honor of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
"We ... have reached out to both [Ellis and Walker] and neither have responded," Swann said. "Same as when Lord Calvert took our land 400 years ago. We are being ignored again and left with nothing."
Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin said Ellis "should've had discussions in the open with Piscataway [tribe members] and residents of the town of Indian Head." Paulin added, "The process is a little flawed."
In regard to changing the name of the town, Paulin said the town council is interested in gathering more information from the community and plans to assemble a committee with members from the tribes and town residents.
The council has given preliminary approval to forming such a committee, he said, noting the item is on the council's April 5 agenda.
In the town's spring newsletter, Paulin noted that Ellis also introduced Senate Joint Resolution 2 that urges the mayor and town to rename the town in order to better reflect Maryland's respect of indigenous history, culture and persons. A hearing on the resolution had been scheduled for Feb. 23, but it was canceled.
After speaking with Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chairman Francis Gray, "We came to a general understanding that many may not know the history of the town's name deriving from 'Indian headlands,'" Paulin said.
On Monday, Gray said he doesn't find the name "Indian Head" offensive and is not opposed to its use.
"'Indian headlands' was used by colonists to disclose or show their territory that was used for the Piscataway people," Gray said. He added that there was no town known as Indian Head until the Navy set up a base there in the late 1800s known as Cornwallis Neck.
In regard to the use of the term "Indian," Gray said he does "not see any type of disparaging connotations as directed to a culture or people, unlike the term 'Redskin.' Is Indian creek, manor, river or lane now offensive?" Gray asked.
As to a story about some white men beheading Indians and putting their heads on sticks along a highway, "that is nothing but a folklore. It's not true," Gray said. "Indian Head Highway was not even put in place until the 1940s."