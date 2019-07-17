The face of human trafficking isn’t always what one would expect, some county residents learned last week.
On Tuesday and Wednesday last week, the Charles County Department of Social Services hosted Antidote Southern Maryland, a two-day conference geared toward heightening awareness about the signs of human trafficking in one’s community and what can be done to combat it. The event featured intensive workshops at the DSS headquarters in La Plata, as well as two community forums hosted at county churches featuring a presentation and panel discussion on the topic at hand.
DSS hosted the training for its staff last year, director Therese Wolf said. They found that training so useful, Wolf said, that they felt motivated to offer the training up to a wider audience. The issue of human trafficking, Wolf said in introductory remarks, is one that “doesn’t get as much attention as it should in our county.”
The first half of the community forum was dedicated to a presentation conducted by speaker David Mahan, who co-founded the anti-trafficking nonprofit organization The Switch with Marlene Carson. Children across the country and the planet, Mahan said, are becoming “tens of thousands of soft targets” vulnerable to being exploited. While the situation is dire, he explained, the average person can take action to help stem the flow of human trafficking, and it can even begin right at home.
Mahan said one of the means of prevention is having a good support system in a child’s home, and drew heavily on his own experience when speaking to the crowd at New Life Church in La Plata on Tuesday night. An Ohio native, Mahan said he and his wife Elese and their children could have easily ended up as statistics themselves. They came from rough backgrounds, Mahan explained, and the two became teenage parents, which he said statistically should have dragged them all down even further.
Instead, Mahan said, his four children — now teens and adults — are thriving now because of the painstaking efforts he and his wife took. “From our kitchen table” in an inner-city neighborhood, Mahan said, he and his wife helped their children make the right choices and strived to live positively themselves to give their young family something to emulate.
Traffickers target the weakest in society, Mahan said, “because the devil is smart.” While children from at-risk households are the most common targets, Mahan explained any child can become a victim, especially with the proliferation of social media, if one doesn’t pay close attention to their child’s online activities. Many traffickers ensnare their victims through the guise of a romantic relationship, which they use to gain their trust and lure them away from their homes.
Good communication between parents and children can go a long way toward preventing them from winding up in unsafe situations, Mahan explained, as can more willingness as a society to speak about such difficult issues: A willingness to ask tough questions, he said, can make a parent a potential trafficker’s “worst nightmare.” He told the crowd that today’s kids spend an average of 60 hours online each week consuming media of very mixed messages. Much of what they consume may be sexual, he said, asking the audience to consider how many popular songs are suggestive in nature.
Mahan’s own children were homeschooled, he said, because the environment in the schools around them was “so toxic” he and his wife did not want to run the associated risks.
“We establish the appetites for our children when they’re young,” Mahan said. Small children look to their parents for guidance and examples of how to behave, he explained, and even when it may seem they’re too young to be aware of their environment they are learning nonetheless.
“A family needs to make some value judgments,” Mahan said. “There’s a right way and a wrong way.”
A deeply religious man himself, Mahan extolled the values of a faith-based upbringing as a tool for raising children in a way that helps them avoid the temptations that may lead them to become victims. “Jesus won’t fail you,” Mahan said, even when the people of a church do. He urged those in attendance to “be the salt and light of the earth,” and concluded with a prayer asking God to touch the spirit of the attendees.
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) delivered brief remarks at the event, saying he and the rest of the board are committed to working to ensure the county’s laws and policies protect its most vulnerable citizens from this growing problem. As the father of a teenage daughter, Collins said, “I internalize the issue because I see the potential in my daughter. She’s in a loving environment, and we can nurture her. That’s not the case for every girl.”
Collins added that Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D) and his office are also “totally committed to being on the ground to protect our young people.” Collins noted the pending announcement of an upcoming youth forum geared toward creating a comprehensive set of policies that will address trafficking and other issues affecting the county’s children.
“This is not going to be the last time you’ll see me on this issue,” Collins said.
In his own remarks Berry noted that the Charles County Sheriff’s Office recently attended its own training on sex trafficking to equip the force to be better able to address the issue. With more than 20 million people enslaved globally in a $150 billion industry, Berry said, there is “significant work to do,” and police are “on the front lines here in Charles County.”
Berry recalled one of his own experiences coming face-to-face with human trafficking locally, a case he worked before being elected sheriff that involved a massage parlor being used as a front for the illicit sex trade. When officers raided the building, Berry said, they found more than $750,000 in trash bags inside. While the parlor was ultimately shut down, he said, the problem still exists.
“Don’t turn a blind eye. It’s happening right here in Charles County,” Berry said. “We’ve got boots on the ground and we’re ready to work.”
The evening then took a more personal turn, with a panel comprised of four victims of child sex abuse and trafficking sharing their experiences and answering questions from the crowd. The women told their individual stories and shared how they feel faith, family ties and hard work can help combat the growing problem of human trafficking.
Carson — the previously-mentioned co-founder of the same nonprofit as Mahan — told the crowd she’d been kidnapped at 15 by her neighbors and forced into sex work before she was rescued in a police raid. She and the three other women gathered were there to share their trauma for the same reason, Carson said: They considered doing so imperative to ensuring that “not another child will go through the situations and scenarios we’ve gone through.”
Carson was raised in a stable, loving and church-going home, she said, but her parents and others were lured into a false sense of safety by the couple who’d come to victimize her, who she described as “a huge part of the community.” They ingratiated themselves into the neighborhood, Carson said, taking groups of children on progressively longer outings to further-away destinations.
That ultimately culminated in a trip to New York City, where Carson was one of four girls sold into sex slavery: In a single weekend, she said, she was sold 27 times.
“I tell people that I died that day, but bless the Lord for resurrection,” Carson said.
Another participant, Sheila White, said she’d grown up in a violent home and was neglected and abused in the foster care system before she was introduced by a friend to a pimp who she thought was “just a normal guy ... who wanted to be my boyfriend.” She was suicidal at the time, White said, and deeply vulnerable with no one who cared for her. From there, she became a victim of trafficking.
“I didn’t have any options. He was my only support,” White said. “I was scared, but I loved him. He was the first person ... who took the time to listen to me. Basically, I stood with him and I had no way out. I was 15 then, and didn’t get out of the lifestyle for about six years.”
Brook Bello, now the founder of her own nonprofit organization that works with trafficking victims to implement better policies and protections, said she prefers to refer to people as “champions” of sex trafficking, rather than “survivors.” Assaulted by a family friend when she was 11, Bello said that after the attack she “ran away from home and was a kid on the street, and it was a long story from there.”
Fellow panel participant EleSondra DeRomano said she came from a family where sex work and drug dealing was normalized. Her mother was a prostitute, DeRomano said, and her father was a pimp who went to prison for murder. DeRomano also bounced around the foster care system, where she was sexually abused, and she was trafficked from the time she was 11 until she was 12, when she was rescued by a john, a customer of a prostitute.
“I would have died. They would have killed me eventually,” DeRomano said of those who sold her.
Bello said once someone is out of trafficking, there is still much to be done. “The dreams and hopes and profound stories of trafficking victims,” she said, are worth sharing as they “have to pick up the pieces from nothing and start from scratch.”
“We hope the brief time we’re here today ... will assist with the restoration of others who don’t know what to do and are broken and lost,” Bello said.
