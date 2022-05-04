Charles residents took advantage of an in-person public hearing last week to sound off on their thoughts on the proposed $493.1 million fiscal 2023 budget.
On the evening of April 27, Charles County commissioners met for the first time in over two years in the county government’s large meeting room to share with residents the proposed fiscal 2023 budget.
During the meeting, residents made their voices heard as increasing property tax bills put a strain on budgets struggling under the weight of inflation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year we feel the weight on our shoulders get heavier and heavier,” Pascale Small, a Waldorf resident told commissioners in an impassioned speech.
According to Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, while commissioners did not propose a tax increase for the coming fiscal year, a rise in property value assessments would lead to an increase in tax bills for county residents.
While that increase leads to more revenue for the county, the rise in property tax bills angered many residents, including Scott Balmer of Nanjemoy.
“My taxes are so high that I’m getting taxed out of the county,” Balmer said.
Many residents called for commissioners to adopt a constant yield tax rate that would continue to fund the county at similar levels to the previous year while keeping tax bills stable. So, as assessments go up, the tax rate is actually lowered.
According to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, Charles County has the second highest property tax rate among Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions, behind only Baltimore city. Charles also has the second highest personal tax rate in the state, with Baltimore city topping that list, too.
The property tax rate in Charles is $1.141 per $100 of assessed value. St. Mary’s County’s residents pay 84.78 cents per $100 of assessed value, while Calvert’s rate is 92.7 cents per $100 of assessed value.
In order to fully offset the effect of increasing assessments, the real property tax rate in Charles would need to be reduced to $1.0985 per $100, which is the constant yield rate for the coming year.
“Failing to adopt the constant yield tax rate is a tax hike,” Alexandria Rock, a Bryans Road resident said.
But Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said that a cut in taxes could risk the county’s ability to pay for education funding and other issues.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) agreed.
“One of the things we take very seriously is making sure that we are providing the funds necessary to meet the needs of not just education, but public safety and government services,” Stewart said.
Stewart was also concerned that a cut in taxes would also be accompanied by a cut in services to balance the budget.
While property tax income currently makes up about half of the county’s revenue budget, income tax revenue is becoming an increasingly larger part of the budget.
Jacob Dyer, chief of budget, reported that income tax revenue rose by 25% since the fiscal 2020 budget, compared to just 6.5% for property taxes over the same period.
