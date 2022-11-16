A long-term study to develop a resilience plan for Naval Support Facility Indian Head could create better climate resilience for the greater western Charles County community.
Charles commissioners were briefed on the effort to improve the resiliency of the base through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.
“I think it’s absolutely important, not just for Indian Head but the entire county. ... We’re tackling a lot of challenges with stormwater management and sea level rise throughout the county,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) told Southern Maryland News.
According to the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation website, the program is designed to provide technical and financial assistance to states and local governments to analyze and implement actions to enhance military station sustainability.
Charles County government partnered with the University of Maryland College Park on the projected funded with a $360,000 grant through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.
“At the beginning of this process we realized some things about this peninsula were very obvious,” Dan Neese, senior fellow for the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland, said.
Neese said the location of the facility made the area susceptible to increased flooding risks from rising sea levels brought upon by climate change.
The plan was to come up with solutions to defend against climate change for the community and the base at large, adapt to changes in climate and foster mitigation, response and recovery efforts.
In analyzing what to do in Indian Head, the study created three categories of assets in the community.
The first included the "built environment," which includes transportation, communications, housing and energy generation.
The second category included aquatic ecosystems, while the third included community services such as stormwater management, water use and supply, and emergency management.
The study came up with three recommendations to enhance base stability.
The first calls for the establishing of the Naval Support Facility Indian Head Resilience Action Collaborative, which would join the town of Indian Head, county and base resources to help develop responses to climate change.
The second recommendation calls on creating a project portfolio on how to address all three asset categories which included developing a Route 210 resilience plan.
Neese mentioned that Route 210, also known as Indian Head Highway, is critical to transportation in and out of the Indian Head area. Route 210 serves as the only major roadway in and out of the town.
The third recommendation called on developing a financing strategy by targeting grant opportunities and establish a long-term regional revenue and financing strategy through the resilience collaborative.
A full report on findings of the study is due to be released at a later date.