Pam Frank, executive director of the Military Action Council, welcomes the crowd to a community briefing hosted by the council and Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) recently at the Indian Head Pavilion.
STAFF PHOTO By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
Charles Harding Jr. is a board member with the Charles County Military Alliance Council and a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
A future resource center for military veterans could ease the transition for soldiers returning to civilian life and help better interactions between veterans and the police.
That is the hope of the Charles County Military Alliance Council, an advocacy group working to grow ties between Naval Support Facility Indian Head, the Town of Indian Head and the greater Southern Maryland region.
“We thought that with over 12% of the Charles County community being veterans, we thought that we could have something more in Charles County like a veterans resource center,” Charles Harding Jr., board member with the Military Alliance Council and a U.S. Air force veteran, told Southern Maryland News.
Harding said that having a center in Charles County would keep veterans from having to travel long distances for help for things such as filling out benefit claims, transitioning to civilian life, getting help for post-traumatic stress disorder and getting legal assistance.
The center would also potentially hold a veterans court to help advocate for veterans in the legal center.
“We don’t feel that veterans get a fair shake because they’re going through other traumas that we hope that a veterans court would be more lenient and understanding,” Harding said.
The program would be similar to one supported by the United Way of Central Maryland to help veterans get back on their feet.
Veterans treatment courts provide services to help veterans find and keep employment, help them through legal matters and provide support for substance abuse and mental health needs.
“The program provides area veterans the help they need to get back on their feet and become self sufficient, rather than serve jail time, and avoid a criminal record that could limit future housing and employment options,” a post on the United Way of Central Maryland’s website said.
A veterans resource center was one of the topics presented to Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore during a meeting between veterans groups and government officials in White plains in June.
The hope was that a space between 7,200- and 20,000-square-feet could be found to house service organizations, virtual and in-person counseling and other services.
The proximity to the base and ongoing development in Indian Head makes the area an advantageous option for the center, some veterans said.
Advocating for the center is part of the work by the Charles County Military Alliance Council, which formed in 2015.
According to Pam Frank, executive director of the council, part of the group’s advocacy work includes promoting the importance of Naval Support Facility Indian Head to the greater community.
“We recently went through a strategic planning session and one of the three things that we walked away with is we do need to a better job of explaining not just what the [council] does but what the installation does and how much of an economic driver it is for the town,” Frank said.
Naval Support Facility Indian Head was founded in 1890 as a gun testing facility and has continued to be a research and development facility for all branches of the military. The base also hosts an energetics manufacturing department, which creates formulas for explosives, propellants and other energetics needs.
“We’re very proud of what we do there, we make with things that go boom there and we work with all the services and our allies,” Vince Hungerford, president of the council, said.
Hungerford served over 30 years in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot and at one point was the technical director at the Indian Head base.
The military alliance council has also worked with the facility to help increase science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) participation for county students through programs at College of Southern Maryland's Velocity Center as well as building up amenities in the town of Indian Head.
“STEM careers are very rewarding mentally and monetarily,” said Hungerford, who participated in a program called Illuminate the Journey, which helped some fifth graders in Charles develop STEM skills.