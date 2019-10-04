Restoration of Fresh Start funding draws further criticism

Civil rights leaders, advocacy lawyers and community stakeholders alike are still fighting to put a hold on the proposed Fresh Start Academy — despite a 3-2 vote Tuesday from county commissioners granting Charles County Public Schools’ request to have $452,200 in funding restored — as opponents of this alternative elementary program argue that it violates federal mandates and possibly the children’s civil rights.
Fresh Start aims to place violently disruptive children in a specially designated classroom at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret, which school system officials argued would benefit their peers whose learning is disrupted by violent outbursts as well as teachers that often suffer physical injury when attempting to intervene, initially for up to 45 days before they can return to their regular school.
The program, slated to open in mid-November, includes academic, behavioral and counseling support for students whose recommendations will be initiated by a Student Support Team only after their home school has exhausted all other intervention methods.
“We already have a system in place for dealing with a lot of the most severe behavioral problems … and identifying and addressing those in the regular school setting,” said Monisha Cherayil, an attorney from the Public Justice Center who spoke a town hall meeting held Sept. 30 in Waldorf by the Charles County NAACP branch. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel or reinvent it badly in a way that stigmatizes, harms and segregates children. We should use the tools we’ve got and invest in them.”
Both the NAACP branch and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 67 sent separate letters to Superintendent Kimberly Hill, expressing their concerns about Fresh Start, including Hill’s surprise announcement to establish an advisory board without notifying any of the participating organizations in advance. AFSCME even stated in a press release that Hill’s decision “without prior consultation was blindsiding and manipulative” and called the program itself “simply bad public policy.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland testified before the school board on May 14 that “early learners belong on a path toward academic achievement without being derailed from the start.” In addition, “long-term removal and exclusion” of children, as young as 4 years old, from their regular school environment is “developmentally inappropriate and violates their civil rights.”
“We did take a tour of where Fresh Start will be housed and also had a meeting [with school system officials] that same day … but our minds were not changed when we left there,” Charles County NAACP president Dyotha Sweat told the Maryland Independent on Oct 2. “If we’re truly here to help the children, let’s sit back and come up with a different solution. But that has not been the case.”
Disability Rights Maryland found that Charles County Public Schools has a longstanding problem with the disproportionate use of exclusionary school discipline, especially among students of color and students with disabilities. Megan Berger, a staff attorney from the organization who also spoke at the town hall meeting, said Fresh Start deprives young children of the right to receive an education in the least restrictive environment and be evaluated for an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, special education and Section 504 services.
Rather than “segregating children to a separate setting,” Berger said the school system needs to “use the laws that are already in place” such as the Individual with Disabilities Education Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which prohibits discrimination based upon one’s disability and Maryland state law “to properly refer and assess those children for disabilities, and then put the supports in place at their home school.”
“Students communicate through behavior,” Berger said. “When we see challenging behaviors, that’s sort of like a student communicating in a cry for help.”
The Maryland Office of the Attorney General concluded that Fresh Start was not in compliance with state law despite school system officials assuring it would not be disciplinary in nature, but instead a therapeutic program designed to help extreme misbehaving children in kindergarten through second grade.
This ultimately led to a split 3-2 vote from county commissioners, on June 18, to put a hold on program funding until the school system could present a revised legal opinion.
On June 21, Hill announced three major changes to Fresh Start via a letter to the editor that was published in the Maryland Independent. Hill said the school system eliminated the 45-day maximum stay and made enrollment in the program voluntary. Students would now be assessed at the initial 20-day mark and every 30 days thereafter, in addition to two-way observation windows being implemented for staff training purposes.
“Even with all of the noise, gripes and complaints that they have received over the last six to nine months,” said Sweat, “the school system knew that the commissioners were not going to say no to funding.”
During an open session Tuesday morning at the county government building, school officials, including Hill, testified before commissioners to ask that the $452,200 in program funding be restored, which was approved following a 3-2 vote. The Maryland Independent learned that Charles County Public Schools provided a legal opinion on July 11 from an outside law firm, called PK Law, which noted that the state attorney general’s original conclusion was flawed regarding restorative practices and interventions in school settings.
In her written testimony, Hill also said “the school system has done what” commissioners asked it to do, having held a tour of the Fresh Start facility at Stethem on May 9, a public hearing on May 14 as suggested by Collins and a separate meeting on July 22 with the Charles County NAACP branch and child advocacy groups.
“[The school system] still has not shown us why this model of removing kids, before even evaluating whether or not they may have a disability, is right,” Cherayil said. “I don’t know how you could ask for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding without demonstrating that the program is effective or fully compliant with the laws that need to be considered.”
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) voted against Hill’s restoration request. Collins said the controversy surrounding Fresh Start has “impacted the community no matter how you look at it,” but that ultimately it was the school board’s responsibility to set education policy.
Coates raised concerns that removing children from their classroom, even temporarily, no matter how well-intentioned the intervention, to participate in the program could stigmatize them. She said this practice “was not effective then” and doesn’t see how it is “going to be effective now, voluntary or not.”
When it comes to the public’s perception about Fresh Start, Hill told the Maryland Independent that “people are going to believe what they want to believe right now,” and that she thinks the “proof will be in the pudding.”
“We’re disappointed in our elected officials in moving forward with this program without all of the supporting documents needed to help make an appropriate decision,” Sweat said. “Anyone can find a lawyer to stand with the position that they have. … What [the school system] did was just change a word in the program from ‘referral’ to ‘voluntary’ and kept it moving.”
According to their joint presentation on “Stopping School Pushout of Young Learners,” Cherayil and Berger said Fresh Start is likely to not only “stigmatize students as problem kids early in their educational careers,” but also make them “less interested in school” and thus, “become involved with the justice system.” The lawyers also argued that “consent must be meaningful” as parents “should not be pressured.” If parents do agree, then they should be able to “pull their child out of the program at any time” and have him or her put back into their regular classroom.
“This is not about parents being against teachers or the NAACP and legal advocates being against teachers,” Cherayil emphasized. “It’s not about glossing over the need to address behavior challenge. It’s about doing it in a way that’s effective for the kids involved, for the entire school community and that doesn’t just deepen the problems we see.”
White Plains resident James Person, a black father of three, agrees that Fresh Start is not the answer. Person said he and his wife are frustrated that the school system refuses to honor their 13-year-old son’s IEP, following a dyslexia re-diagnosis. Person’s son, an eighth-grader who otherwise would have been eligible for the program, was deemed to have a behavioral problem because he has a tendency to ball up his fists when frustrated.
“The IEP team was going to write him up and send him on a disciplinary route, rather than the support route that they were supposed to offer. That triggered monthly meetings with the school,” said Person, citing that his son had initially attended a school in La Plata where he received nine write-ups within three months. “I find it interesting that Charles County doesn’t have any specialty schools. It’s also interesting that the first thing the school system wants to do is have you go through due process that most people can’t afford, and they know that. So, they win by default.”
Having had to deal the situation without a lawyer or advocate since January, Person said he is thankful to have the support and guidance of Sweat as well as Maryland State Conference NAACP Education Chairwoman Barbara Dezmon.
“I’m so happy to have Dr. Dezmon and [Sweat] on our side,” said Person. “The next step is to meet with the central board at which point we will look at an alternative place for him.”
Makeba Gibbs, a La Plata-based attorney who has agreed to provide legal advice pro bono for the Charles County NAACP branch regarding Fresh Start, said she is ready to take action if need be.
“If the school board, superintendent [or whoever] isn’t willing to do what’s right for the students of Charles County, especially the youngest and most vulnerable ones,” Gibbs said, “then our legal system will address it.”
“The Fresh Start Academy is not something that we would support and that’s still our position. These are the taxpayers’ dollars that you’re asking to use to fund a program which many people are unhappy with,” Sweat said. “This is not a win for anybody. … It is what it is at this point but the fight is not over.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY