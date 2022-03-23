A revenue authority could help support economic development and climate change-related projects in the county.
Commissioners were briefed on how such an institution could help the county by Joseph Mason and Jennifer Dickerson of Davenport & Company LLC.
“A revenue authority could be very helpful if you have a self-supporting project or purpose,” Dickerson said.
According to the presentation, a revenue authority is a public corporation created in accordance with state law to construct and operate a variety of self-supporting revenue projects.
The authority could issue its own bonds and other forms of debt which is repaid from revenues generated by the authority. That debt could be excluded from debt metrics, which would leave the county’s current AAA bond rating intact.
Revenue authorities have to be approved in the Maryland General Assembly before being added to a county code.
Once approved, authorities are typically run by groups of between five and nine individuals appointed by the county administrator and approved by county commissioners.
Commissioners were also briefed on how several counties in Maryland use their own revenue authorities, including Prince George’s County, which uses its authority to generate economic growth through the acquisition, development and financing of real estate projects as well as other operations.
Dickerson said in the presentation that Charles County could use the authority to finance public facilities such as recreational complexes and use lease revenues as a support, or use it to stimulate economic development opportunities in the Waldorf Redevelopment Corridor and Waldorf Station projects.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News she was supportive of a potential authority.
“I think it lends to where our county is going. We’re growing in numbers and I feel that it looks like a thought we can actually pursue in the near future,” Coates said.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) voiced some concerns about the board’s ability to issue taxes, though Davenport said the authority would not have its own tax base.
Mason added that any taxation abilities would be up to what powers the county commissioners grant it.
Bowling said after the meeting that he was open for discussion on how it would better the county.
No decision on establishing a revenue authority was made at Tuesday’s meeting.
Two-pronged approach set for budget
When commissioners meet for their annual budget public hearing on April 27, the meeting will take place in a “two-pronged” approach with both an in-person and hybrid component.
Commissioners decided unanimously on the meeting style after a presentation from Jennifer Harris, chief of media services, and Brent Huber, lead video producer.
The meeting will start with a presentation of the budget in the government building meeting room before the floor is open to in-person attendees to make their feelings known.
Commissioners will then break and move to the Blue Room to hear from attendees that tuned in virtually.
Harris said the meeting format would be the best way to get the “broadest possible engagement” from residents.
Harris also said that vendors had been brought in to examine converting the main auditorium for hybrid meetings, but said that the option to do hybrid meetings was not feasible in the short term.
A presentation on how that room could be converted is upcoming, but Harris said that staff was awaiting plans from
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the staff recommendation.