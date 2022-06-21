The Soul Stomping Sisters perform a dance routine on June 18 at the dedication of the revitalized Phoenix Run Park in La Plata. The basketball court murals were designed by artist Donald Ely and over 50 people participated in the three-day paint job.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Blackie Wills, left, artist Donald Ely and La Plata Mayor Jeannine James during the dedication of the revitalized Phoenix Run Park June 18.
Several entities came together with the help of La Plata residents to transform a small park into a highly functional work of art. On June 18 the revitalized Phoenix Run Park in the Dorchester subdivision was dedicated.
According to Blackie Wills, of Wills Group, the project was two years in the works with $130,000 invested. That money came from the foundation that honors Wills' grandfather.
A La Plata native, artist Donald Ely, told Southern Maryland News that over 50 people painted the unique mural on the surfaces of the park's basketball court. That component of the revitalization project took about three days. The work consists of nine colors from 72 buckets of paint.
Wills said landscaping work and the installation of a pathway were also components of the transformation.
Remarks were delivered by Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, La Plata Town Councilwoman Evelyn Bryant-Ward and La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner.