Riding horses in Mongolia is 'mane' draw for former La Plata woman

Following her divorce in 2018, Betsy Cooksey knew she wanted to do something to really break free, so she called up her good friend Paula Sothoron.
“I told her I needed an outward bound for an old woman,” said the 67-year-old Cooksey, who grew up in La Plata and now splits her time between Solomons and Genoa, Nevada. “Paula said she was going to Outer Mongolia and riding 250 miles across the outback to go see oldest nomadic reindeer tribe on the planet and I said, ‘Oh, alright. It sounds good.’ But she said ‘You don’t understand. This is going to be wild camping and the ponies are semi-wild.’ She spent two days trying to talk me out of it, but I said, ‘It’s OK, Paula. I’m looking forward to the challenge.’”
And just like that, Cooksey signed up for the Gobi Gallop, which is the longest charity trek on the planet. The trek helps raise money for the Veloo Foundation’s Children of the Peak Sanctuary, a kindergarten and orphanage in Ulaanbaatar.
Because of rampant unemployment — 8.128% in December, down from 11.8% a year ago — children and their parents scavenge through the city dump each day searching for food, clothing and fuel. Still, the sanctuary takes in 300 children each day and helps clean, feed, clothe and educate them.
”On the first part of the journey, I was looking at all the life,
There were plants and birds and rocks and things,
There was sand and hills and rings...”
”A Horse With No Name” — America
But the first couple of days of the 250-mile Reindeer Ride to see the oldest nomadic tribe in the world Cooksey was shocked by the lack of planning.
“Oh my gosh, I was startled by the lack of preparation,” she said. “Now the bus is going to stop and get the groceries, and now the bus is going to stop and get some helmets, and now the bus is going to stop so people can go to the bank.”
But once the trek finally got underway, everything changed.
“Once I got on the horse, it was so therapeutic I can’t even tell you,” she said. “I ate because I was hungry, and I slept because I was exhausted. It was spiritual, it was emotional. I had to find my strength and my resources and my joy again, and being on a horse for eight hours a day in this incredibly wild, beautiful territory got me back to life.”
But while the scenery — “It looked exactly like it does out of my window here in Nevada without a single house or telephone pole as far as the eye can see,” Cooksey said — and the herds of wild horses and antelope and the occasional camel she saw were unbelievable, riding a horse for up to 10 hours a day took its toll.
“It’s so funny, I’m not a horsewoman,” said Cooksey, who attended a class to help her get rid of some of her fears, including that of horses. “I’ve done some riding, but these are Russian horses with a ton of padding and they only canter or trot; you’re in a two-point position so it can put an amazing amount of strain on your calves. I thought I was going to look down and see my calf had just burst open, just blood and guts everywhere. It was killing me.”
It also rained eight straight days, and the temperature hovered around 45 degrees. Then there was the food, which was very, how do you say, very un-American?
“Let’s just say our protein walks with us until ‘kaboom,’ and then bring the carcass out and put it on the table,” Cooksey said of the goats and sheep that were brought along on the trek. “It’s definitely traditional Mongolian.”
Following the trek was a gala in which participants are treated like movie stars and then get some much-needed rest.
“You don’t do anything for four, five days after,” she said. “You are done after the adrenaline wears off, then you crash [but] the trip was so life-changing for me that I signed up for another trek nine months later.”
”The first thing I met was a fly with a buzz,
And the sky with no clouds,
The heat was hot and the ground was dry,
But the air was full of sounds...”
Cooksey promptly took part in the 300-mile Gobi Gallop Crew Ride in 2019, which consisted of a trek to Saraa’s Ger’s winter camp and then herding horses and sheep — and bringing equipment — to a summer camp.
She was also selected as one of just 10 people worldwide to take part in a 400-miles-in-10-days trek in June, but that was postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus. She made the cut after a tough screening process, which included being interviewed by an international panel, and she said her two previous treks also worked in her favor.
Riders are required to raise $3,500, but Cooksey is currently at $6,500 and has a personal goal of $10,000.
“I see the value and what they can do with a dollar [in Mongolia],” she said. “So I require any person that services me; my dentist, my doctor, my gynecologist, my postmaster, my friends, my neighbors, my family, my son [to help out].”
She raised some of that with a private screening of the 2017 Gobi Gallop, which won the Equine Film Festival Award in December, at the Solomons Island Yacht Club.
She was well prepared financially and was more than prepared physically. She typically trains 8 to 10 hours a day with a trainer playing pickleball, hiking in the mountains in Nevada and bike rides that usually cover at least 35 miles at a time. She also does yoga to help keep her centered.
An 84-day outback trek called Blue Wolf Totem Ride — in which Cooksey again had to compete for a spot — was scheduled to take place next year but will now be pushed back to 2022.
”I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name,
It felt good to be out of the rain,
In the desert you can’t remember your name,
‘Cause there ain’t no one for to give you no pain...”
Cooksey grew up on the family farm in Dentsville and perhaps discovered her love of exploring thanks to her mother, Louise Harrison Cooksey.
“My mother bought us a set of encyclopedias,” she said, “and I would sit in the closet looking at those glossy pictures of Machu Picchu and other places around the world and needing to go see them.”
After graduating from La Plata High School, Cooksey worked as an economist at the World Bank for 10 years before opening her own consulting firm.
“I’ve been playing ever since,” she said.
She’s also mulling a rafting trip down the Salmon River in Idaho and taking a year-long RV trip to see all the national parks.
“I tell people, ‘I know where I’ve been,” she said, “and I don’t quite know where I’m going, but it’ll be fun.’”
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL