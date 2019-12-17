For the January 2016 murder of Lydell Wood, a 29-year-old Waldorf man received a life sentence last week in Charles County Circuit Court.
Per a press release from the Charles County State's Attorney's Office, on Dec. 12 Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Miguel Angel Santana to life in prison for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The Maryland Independent reported that in April, Santana was found guilty of the charges for which he has now been sentenced, but that the jury returned a hung verdict in regard to his guilt on the first-degree murder charge itself, as well as other weapons offenses.
On Jan. 6, 2016, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rooks Head Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Lydell Wood, with a single gunshot wound in his back. Wood succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The investigation showed that an acquaintance of Wood's had been involved in a confrontation with Santana earlier that day, in the presence of Wood and others. The unnamed acquaintance allegedly fired a shot at Santana. Santana fled the area unharmed and contacted co-defendant Antonio Ka-Juan Owens to help him retaliate. Wood did not have a role in the shooting.
Santana and Owens returned later in the day in search of the shooter, but instead spotted Wood first. When they saw him, the release says, Santana and Owens confronted him before chasing and shooting him, striking him in the back as he entered a nearby home. Witness testimony later identified Santana, "as well as other extensive corroborating evidence," the release says.
Owens was convicted of first-degree murder and related charges for his involvement. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 50 years in prison in August 2018 by Judge H. James West.
At sentencing, the release says, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie addressed the judge, saying “[the defendant] has shown a propensity for violence. Mr. Santana is a violent and dangerous person. There’s no other way to spin it. The only thing to look at is his history — and that is a very horrifying and dismal picture. The State asks that Your Honor incapacitates the defendant for as long as humanly possible to ensure he does not victimize anyone else in this community or another [community].”
Per the Independent's previous reporting, Santana is also currently serving a life sentence for another murder, the March 2016 shooting of Thomas Elijah-Isaih “Tyson” Tibbs. Santana is serving life plus 105 years in a prison for that case, the state's press release says.
A co-defendant of Santana’s, 23-year-old Rashaad Jovonni Brawner of Waldorf, was a star witness for the state in this trial. Brawner is scheduled for sentencing in connection with this case in March 2020, online court records show.