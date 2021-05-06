A nonprofit nursing home in Charles County may be cleared of charges of regulatory deficiencies in infection control standards last year after nearly three dozen residents died of COVID-19, according to a judicial decision.
An April 23 press release from Sagepoint Senior Living Services of La Plata said an administrative law judge overturned all violations. However on May 4, state health department spokesman Charles Gischlar said in an email that the judge only issued a “proposed decision. A final decision is expected in the next 90 days.”
The state had imposed a $10,000 per day fine on Sagepoint last May to correct alleged deficiencies that eventually amounted to $440,000.
In response, Sagepoint spokeswoman Joyce Riggs said, “The ALJ ruling is final for the office of administrative hearings. The state survey agency has the right to appeal the judge’s findings.”
The judge reached the decision following a comprehensive examination of evidence over the course of four days, including testimonies by experts and witnesses, the Sagepoint release stated.
“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to have our story heard independently,” Andrea Dwyer, Sagepoint president and CEO, said.
During the trial, Sagepoint presented records of its early COVID-19 response, which consisted of advanced precautionary measures, many not universally standard at that time, including testing of asymptomatic residents.
“Much more is understood about this virus now than a year ago,” Dwyer said, “but from the very start we worked in the best interest of our residents to secure critical resources as quickly as possible.”
A May 13, 2020, story in the Southern Maryland News noted that Sagepoint had the highest number of deaths (35) of any congregate living facility in Maryland at that time due to COVID-19.
As of last Wednesday, Sagepoint had 36 resident deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. However in an email earlier this week, Riggs said, “There have been no COVID positive residents related to Sagepoint since May 5, 2020.”
In the email, Riggs noted that Dwyer gave “all the credit” to dedicated staff “who truly are the frontline healthcare workers in this pandemic.”
“They came to work every day to care for someone’s family member and the most vulnerable to this horrible virus,” Dwyer said. “These staff members, many of whom have worked at Sagepoint for many years, deserve to be honored for the work they’ve done.”
Regional comparisons
As of April 28, Morningside House of St. Charles had one resident death connected to COVID-19.
In St. Mary’s County, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home had 64 deaths, Chesapeake Shores had 19, St. Mary’s Nursing Center had seven and Taylor Farm Assisted Living none.
In Calvert County, Solomons Nursing Center had reported 15 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic over a year ago.
There were 1,332 confirmed nursing home resident deaths statewide and 10 staff deaths, according to coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Sagepoint had one staff member die from COVID-19, as did Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Initial response
In its initial response to news of fines of $10,000 a day announced last year, Sagepoint said the deficiencies reported by the state Office of Health Care Quality were “factually incorrect.”
Sagepoint also said that the state office ignored its requests for guidance on issues as the coronavirus broke out.
“We actively sought information in addressing issues. What we received was instead criticism, blame and action by an agency only focused on covering themselves and making an example of a nonprofit nursing home that lacks the financial and political resources to adequately face off with state and federal agencies,” Sagepoint said, as reported by Southern Maryland News.
“We warned of the severe lack of testing capabilities and badly-broken supply chains preventing acquisition of adequate [personal protective equipment] for staff protection. Additionally, we had concerns that [the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services] mandated that all nursing homes must accept COVID-19 positive patients as discharges from the hospital … that mandate coupled with ineffective and ever-changing infection protection guidance left all nursing homes completely vulnerable to the spread of this virus in a vulnerable elderly population.”
New dashboard
The state health department has set up a dashboard for COVID-19 vaccination rates from nursing homes countywide. To access the online information, go to aging.maryland.gov/Pages/SNFVD.aspx.
