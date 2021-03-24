Progress is being made on bringing broadband internet to Cobb Neck and Nanjemoy, according to county officials and representatives of ThinkBig Networks.
The Charles County commissioners were given an update on the project during their March 23 meeting.
An interactive map that county residents can use was rolled out Tuesday, according to representatives from ThinkBig Networks, the company which was contracted for the work.
The first order of fiber-optic cable was delivered Feb. 17, with additional products delivered this past Monday and Tuesday. The Brooklandville company plans to bury the fiber underground when possible, but will place it on Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s poles when necessary.
Construction is scheduled to begin in July, company officials state. They plan to have “boots on the ground” in one to two weeks.
Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall said that the interactive map “has been an incredible workload.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said county staff should be putting the information on social media.
The commissioners announced the agreement with ThinkBig in December to bring broadband to 1,408 locations in the rural areas of Cobb Neck and Nanjemoy.
The county will spend $2.6 million and the state $2.9 million. The project is slated to be finished by August 2023, with the first of five phases complete by January 2022.
Ownership of the fiber-optic network would ultimately be transferred to the county.
For the 1,408 customers, there would be no installation or construction fees for the first 300 feet of line installed to each home from the road. Afterward, any cost would not be more than $1 a foot, according to the agreement.
The internet service would provide 1 gigabit per second downstream with a technology roadmap planned to increase it to 10 gigabits per second.
Hall previously called the project “a pioneering public-private collaboration that is a model for the rest of the country.”
To view the interactive map, go to https://bit.ly/NCNBroadband.
