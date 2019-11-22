Rural task force shares recommendations with commissioners

The Charles County Board of Commissioners heard Tuesday several briefings from local agencies and community groups, one of which included the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force regarding changes to land-use policies and regulations, as well as developing a working definition of “agritourism” for use in zoning regulations.
Some of the issues raised by the task force earlier this year included proposed changes to the permitting process that would make it easier for farmers to do business in Charles County, a desire for more support from the county government for agricultural business development and agritourism and a clearer understanding of the impact that development plans would have on farm properties.
Task force chairwoman Brianna Bowling had proposed creating separate subcommittees as a way to prioritize the long list of topics identified by the group of nine, which resulted in more than 60 submissions at their July 31 meeting.
“We worked hard to come up with recommendations that would benefit the ag community,” Bowling told the commissioners on Tuesday, “as well as our county as a whole”
In a letter dated Nov. 1, Bowling shared the group’s recommendations for either text amendments or policy/procedure changes which would accomplish several key goals. Bowling said those goals include preserving farmland and supporting new farmers to cultivate land; earning fair profit through diversification and permissible labor housing; preserving the county’s rural character and enhancing economic development through improved definitions; enforcing regulations fairly and consistently by simplifying and clarifying regulations; and improving communication between the rural community and county staff.
Bowling said the task force met 13 times between June 26 and Oct. 31, and through multiple subcommittee meetings. The task force also sought guidance from county staff and subject matter experts such as the director and deputy director of planning and growth management, county attorney E. Wesley Adams III, the agriculture business development manager and many others.
The recommendations consist of two separate attachments. Bowling said Attachment A “includes the culmination of collaborative and in-depth discussions and research” among both the task members and county staff. Additional items in Attachment B were brought to the attention of the task force, although Bowling said the group did not necessarily feel that those items fit their mission as far as preserving “the rural heritage of Charles County.” The items do, however, “appear to be areas where there needs to be clarification” which Bowling suggested having county staff “research the issues further to see where refinements might be made,” according to her letter.
“Most of our members have experience in more than one area. We are a very diverse group. We had different opinions [and] most of the time, we had lots of different opinions. Sometimes, they conflicted,” Bowling said. “The reason that the county staff are included in the subcommittee is ... because they were willing to and also because in the recommendations that we brought to you, they were actually valid ones that we implemented. The county staff were immensely helpful. They spent many, many hours with us discussing and helping us to understand these regulations.”
During her presentation to commissioners, Bowling provided numerous issue and action statements regarding the group’s recommendations. Topics addressed included having an agriculture advisory council meet at least six times a year and report to commissioners; creating a liaison position to develop information guides and relay trends and issues from the public to planning and growth management officials; more ease of use to encourage culture of assisting and promoting agricultural operations within regulations; zoning definitions for agricultural operation, agricultural tourism, ecotourism, farm alcohol production facility and forestry operation; agriculture building exemptions that would allow a timely and cost effective building meant for agriculture use; seasonal labor housing; aquaculture and seafood processing; adding definitions for cluster development and family conveyance; private drives; accessory uses and structures; and yard averaging and boundary line adjustments.
“We tried to be very specific in our recommendations. We didn’t just say ‘fix this.’ We actually said ‘here’s how to fix it,’” Bowling said. “Otherwise, if they’re not implemented, it’s just one more study. It’s just a piece of paper.”
The county’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan identifies agriculture, forestry and fisheries as “core targeted industries essential for job creation, and the future quality of life of county resident.”
Task force members, however, had criticized the county’s permitting and zoning procedures at previous meetings. They deemed those procedures as being ill-suited for farmers who, unlike most other businesses, might engage in non-agricultural commercial activities for only a few weeks or months of the year. Yet, they had to meet the same strict criteria as year-round businesses.
Bowling said that’s why the task force was beneficial to both the county government and agricultural business owners.
“We’ve done our part and now I’m asking you to do your part in implementing some of these recommendations, at least in some part,” said Bowling.
Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D) proposed the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force as a way to identify rural land use issues that could be addressed through legislation. The group’s charter requires it to deliver recommendations on changes to the county’s zoning regulations by next March.
“I know that there was a lot of work put into this. I don’t think people realize some of the hurdles,” he said. “The rules need to be fixed and this is the way you do it. You do it the right way.”
Gilbert Bowling proposed having a consensus to vote on three key recommendations, but touched on the importance and priority of implementing an agriculture advisory council. He also requested to “bring it back later” and have additional discussions at another meeting.
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) expressed that it wasn’t the right time to vote on anything and suggested that proposed discussion be included as a future agenda item. The board then spent several minutes going back and forth about whom the advisory council should report to and what specific recommendations should be considered by the planning commission.
“I think we need more time to comb over those suggestions before any type of commitment is made,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said. “That discussion, and what would be appropriate in terms of the planning commission or what the commissioners could do, can be fleshed out with the public hearing process. We will provide an opportunity for the public to weigh in. Once that’s completed, it would then come back to the commissioners for eventual approval.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY