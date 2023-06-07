A bird's eye view

Mechanicsville resident Josh Gleason of Sky High Aerials captured this image on the day the new span of the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, in foreground, opened to traffic. Demolition of the old span next to the new bridge is ongoing.

 Photo by Josh Gleason

Bike access is coming to the new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge starting June 10, though not everyone is ready to jump on their bikes and pedal.

“It’s a sad day for Charles County,”Eric Brenner, former chair of the Maryland Bike and Pedestrian advisory committee, told Southern Maryland News this week.


