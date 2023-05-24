Big changes are coming to Route 6 — the road that cuts through the heart of La Plata — and the Maryland State Highway Administration has asked the public to weigh in on potential changes.
La Plata residents filled the town hall on May 17 for a special open house on the Route 6 Community Safety and Enhancement project, which is examining the section of the highway from Crain Highway (Route 301) to Willow Lane.
“We are excited to collaborate with our partners in Charles County and at the town of La Plata to improve safety, walkability and the overall condition of this key regional corridor,” Kimberly Tran, District 5 engineer for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said during her opening remarks.
The open house served as an opportunity to share the agency's plans to improve access to the road for pedestrians, improve traffic flow and ensure repairs for things such as sidewalks, stormwater facilities and the road itself.
As a part of the event, residents were provided a questionnaire to fill out to provide their input on what they would like to see in an improved Route 6, also known as Charles Street.
Choices for sections on the road included expanding sidewalks, adding bike lanes or shared-use paths, creating two-way separated bike lanes and on-street parking.
The questionnaire also asked what residents would like to see in improvements including high-visibility crosswalks, landscape improvements or other features.
Tran said that over 400 people had already filled out the survey online.
“There’s a concern about the need for increased traffic control, improving safety and access management. All of those rose to the top,” she said.
Changes to the road are balanced based on the context zone of the area, or guidelines that are centered on designing the area based on the land use around a particular section of the roadway.
Aditya Inamdar, urban planning and designer with Kittleson & Associates, said that the downtown area of La Plata’s designation as a traditional town center required a “balancing act.”
“It’s a main street in a smaller town but also a state highway, so how do we balance these different kinds of purposes of the roadway?” Inamdar said of the road that runs all the way into St. Mary's County. “How do we look at the trade-offs of maintaining pedestrian and bicycle comfort while allowing for some kind of traffic to flow through?”
Muqarrab Abbullah of La Plata was excited by the idea of bike lanes potentially coming to the town's section of Route 6.
“When you think of la Plata you don’t really think 'bike friendly,' so the fact that we’re having a conversation I think is the beginning and potentially the future of where these small towns might be,” Abbullah told Southern Maryland News.
Councilman Matt Trollinger told Southern Maryland News it was a “fantastic opportunity” and added that it’s “very important” to work with state and county leaders on projects that benefit the town.
Resident input will be used to draft a detailed design plan expected to be completed in the fall.