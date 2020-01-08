For someone who’s seen the worst parts of humanity all too frequently, Stephen Salvas sure smiles a lot.
In more than two decades with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the remarkably tall and easygoing Salvas took on some of the most challenging facets of the job, including a six-year stint as a detective in what’s now known as the special victims unit and two years supervising the domestic violence unit. In addition to rising through the ranks at the sheriff’s office, Salvas was also heavily involved with county nonprofit organizations. He recently retired from the agency, and will move to Hilton Head, S.C., for his next chapter as an associate pastor.
In an interview with a reporter held exactly four weeks from his retirement date of Dec. 20, Salvas recalled his 25 years spent with the agency. Law enforcement, for Salvas, is a family tradition. His father spent a 21-year career with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, and Salvas had vivid memories of seeing him go to work every day dressed in uniform. Salvas’ younger brother, Chuck, also had a 26-year career with the Maryland State Police, from whence he retired as a sergeant.
“I just ate it up,” Salvas said. “The TV shows I enjoyed were police shows, the books I enjoyed reading were things like the Hardy Boys and others, and I just always imagined this is what I would do.”
Still, he didn’t take a direct path to the badge. Before he ultimately started working in law enforcement — first joining up with the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer in 1994 — Salvas earned a bachelor’s degree in Biblical studies from Washington Bible College in Lanham in 1986. Although he had always planned on becoming a police officer after finishing college, Salvas said, his wife had reservations he found understandable about the thought of him joining the force.
So instead, Salvas said, he taught for four years at a Christian school, where he also coached basketball. For another four years, he worked at his alma mater’s admissions office and part time as a youth director at his church. The pastor there encouraged him to pursue that work full time, Salvas said, and it seemed “a natural progression.”
He applied and was accepted to Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis, Tenn. His wife was pregnant with their son at the time, he said, and their daughter was a year old, but the family sold their house. Everything was going to plan, Salvas said, except for one thing: He had “no peace about it.”
“I just didn’t think I was ready for full-time pastoral ministry, and the truth is I still had a desire to be a police officer,” Salvas said. So he talked to his wife, who was supportive, and thus began his path to the sheriff’s office. Ultimately, Salvas ended up graduating from the police academy in 1996 after his stint in corrections and then became a patrol officer.
Salvas served first as a patrol officer for a little more than a year before becoming a detective. His first assignment was to what was then called the Crimes Against Dependent Persons unit. Salvas assumed that role in June of 1997 and remained there until November 2003.
Of his different assignments during his time on the job, Salvas spent the longest chunk of time investigating crimes like the abuse of children and vulnerable adults, rape and child murder — crimes that are regarded by even seasoned veterans of law enforcement as especially nasty and difficult. By the time Salvas was given his next assignment, as patrol supervisor for District 1, he’d investigated more than 400 crimes of such a nature and had achieved a 92% closure rate.
“It was difficult, but it was so important,” Salvas said. “I still remember so many of those cases and faces. There are some we couldn’t close that still disappoint me.”
Indeed, Salvas worked on wrenching cases in his time in the division, including the 1995 murder of a 16-month-old infant girl and the severe abuse of an 11-month-old infant boy in 1998 that left the child with profound lifelong injuries. The former didn’t see its resolution until 2008, and the latter in 2004. They were tough cases, Salvas said, but that just compelled him further to work at closing them, and he found he was well-supported while he did.
“They’re big cases, every one of them,” Salvas said. “... As bad as some cases were, the drive for justice was so important to me that I wouldn’t allow emotion or anything like that to influence how I proceeded through the case. ... Any detective who investigates these kind of cases carries them daily. I have an incredible wife, two children and had many friends outside of work which was very healthy for me. Thankfully, I had a great support system.”
In November 2003, Salvas was promoted to sergeant and went on to the patrol division, where he oversaw operations for La Plata. He recalled the promotion and shift in duties as the point in his tenure where he became heavily focused on providing mentorship and guidance to fellow officers.
Salvas stayed in that role for two and a half years before being transferred to the Office of Professional Responsibility as an internal affairs investigator for the agency, where he was tasked with investigating complaints against other officers and testifying before the agency’s administrative board about what he’d found.
Salvas remained in that post for about the same amount of time before moving on to serve as the supervisor of the domestic violence unit. During his time there, he became more actively involved in working with the Center for Abused Persons, the Waldorf-based nonprofit focused on supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence. He’d been introduced to them during his time as a detective in child abuse, Salvas said, through contact with their advocates at the hospital and in court. He recalled “connecting further” with the organization in the domestic violence unit, and he went on to serve for eight years on their board.
During his time in this role, Salvas was responsible for introducing the lethality assessment program to Charles County, a tool that helps law enforcement officers and other first responders assess the level of danger someone is in when they respond to a domestic violence scene. From there, they can respond accordingly and help victims connect with resources that could potentially save their lives.
In 2010, Salvas was promoted to lieutenant and went to the agency’s community services division, the home of programs like the community policing units, school resource officers and alcohol enforcement.
“It’s the best lieutenant’s position by far,” Salvas said of working in community services. “It’s the only lieutenant position I had, but it is the best lieutenant position in the agency. As long as you don’t mind being busy, that is, and I don’t mind that at all.”
When Troy Berry was elected sheriff in 2014, Salvas said, he was thrilled to be among those Berry named as one of his captains the day after being sworn in. That experience, he said, was “incredibly humbling.” He served first in executive services, and finished his time at the sheriff’s office back in the Office of Professional Responsibility, where he’d been a sergeant for two years earlier in his career.
The more than 20 years they spent working together, Berry said, were “an honor and a privilege.” They had held multiple assignments together, including in the OPR, and so Berry said he had seen “day in and day out” Salvas establish himself as a man of character, integrity and service, one he described as “even keel” and deeply compassionate.
“It’s bittersweet that he will be leaving the Charles County Sheriff’s Office,” Berry said. “We’re going to sorely miss him as he goes on to explore future endeavors. He always, for me, has been a really good friend, a really good colleague, and being a person of faith like I am he has definitely been a person of wise counsel. So to see Steve have an opportunity to be an associate pastor in South Carolina, that’s a wonderful transition. He’s moving from safeguarding his community in one fashion ... to being a good steward over people’s souls.”
Salvas and Capt. Charlie Baker started in corrections together, Baker recalled, where they “sat next to each other every day.” They worked together in community services, with Salvas as his supervisor, Baker recalled, naming his colleague an exemplary officer.
“He’s a very solid individual,” Baker said of Salvas. “He’s very community-oriented and dedicated. ... He’s got a rock-solid moral compass. You know for a fact if you’re going through a time and you talk to him, you’re going to get solid advice.”
At CAP’s annual breakfast in October, Salvas’ retirement was announced and he received a lengthy standing ovation. CAP executive director Annette Gilbert Jackson in a later phone interview recalled Salvas as a tireless advocate on behalf of not just the organization but the people it serves.
In addition to overseeing use of the LAP, she said, Salvas was also a flagship member of the county’s domestic violence fatality review committee.
“He’s always concerned about other people,” Gilbert Jackson said, noting that Salva’s upcoming second act as a pastor is well-suited to someone as good-natured and warm as him. While on the board, she said, he played a “vital role” in pushing their fundraising efforts and other programs in the community. In fact, she said, their 5K walk/run in the spring will, at least in 2020, be called the “Steps To End Violence Everywhere” Walk, or STEVE.
“Steve was always a true champion of our agency,” Gilbert Jackson said. “We all think very highly of Steve.”
United Way of Charles County Executive Director Mike Bellis said that for all 11 years Salvas served on their board, he was exceptional.
“In my opinion, I think Steve Salvas is the heart and soul of our organization,” Bellis said. “He can articulate morality and human need, because I think he’s seen it in his career. When we’re making decisions, Steve was our sounding board, our heart and soul. He brings a compassion that none of us lack, but that he’s particularly attuned to.”
Longtime local victim advocate Rosemary Raiman said upfront she anticipated a hard time talking about Salvas leaving without getting emotional during a recent phone interview. She recalled meeting him with a victim at the hospital 20 years prior and being struck by his countenance.
“I’m not going to cry, OK? He will be a tremendous loss to his community,” Raiman said. “I’ve been trying to think of words that explain Steve ... and it’s professional, kind, compassionate and empathetic. I think not all people show that in a professional way — we have to be strong, important, stern — but he has a way of putting that all together.”
Raiman has served with Salvas on the fatality review committee, which she characterized as an immensely difficult job, both in terms of the scope of work needed and its nature.
“You don’t have to ask him to go the extra mile. He just does it,” Raiman said. “We’ve been very lucky to have him. I don’t think you could find someone that’s going to say anything negative about him. That’s just the kind of person he is. He’s a very rare, wonderful human being.”
In his heart, Salvas said, he always felt he’d be led back to ministry, but he wasn’t clear in what form. In April, he said, he was contacted about a position at a church in South Carolina “out of the blue” from a pastor in need of an associate. He accepted, although it wasn’t expected, and “here we are.”
“I’ve loved every bit of it,” Salvas said. “I love the agency, I love the community, it’s been great. But I know without any doubt that now is the right time. ... When I look forward, I’m really excited about it.”
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews