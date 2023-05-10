After months of work, the fiscal 2024 budget season reached its final stretch on Tuesday afternoon.
As a part of the final matters of discussion ahead of next Tuesday’s vote on the overall budget, commissioners discussed the final items they would like added or removed from the budget.
Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) said the process this year was the smoothest in recent memory.
“It was exciting to see the great projects and programs for the community and it is good to see all of us on the same page corroborating together,” Coates told Southern Maryland News.
Commissioners unanimously approved about 20 additions to the budget using either contingency funding, unassigned fund balance or available funds in other areas of the budget.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) had three requests, including $50,000 for live entertainment at Regency Furniture Stadium using funds from the Arts and Entertainment District funding.
Another Arts and Entertainment District funding request by Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) for the design of a second pop up park at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center was fulfilled using funds from the contingency budget.
Collins also added $57,000 to support the C.D. Mote Jr. Incentive Awards Program at the University of Maryland, College Park.
“It provides a great opportunity for young people in Charles County to attend the University of Maryland,” Collins said.
According to the University of Maryland website, the program grants financial assistance to students on the “basis of outstanding character, academic commitment, financial need and the ability to prevail against difficult circumstances.”
The program is open to graduating seniors from Baltimore city, Charles County, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County as well as select Baltimore private schools.
Unused fund balance was used to fund continued support for the program.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) had eight budget addition requests, including a $120,000 addition for the Beginner Farmer Equipment Rental Program.
Bowling submitted the request in order to purchase a tractor for beginner farmers to rent from the program.
“If a new farmer came up and wanted to get started on a vegetable farm, they could go and rent the tractor for a day or a week,” Bowling said, adding that the program assists new farmers that don’t have the capital to buy the equipment necessary to get started.
Coates and Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) both requested $400,000 from the fund balance to fund the Commissioner Cares Scholarship program at the College of Southern Maryland.
The scholarship is a part of a program started in 2021 and funded by all three Southern Maryland commissioner boards to help students in their respective counties attend the community college.
“It really does alleviate the financial burden of local children to actually get the education at our local institution,” Patterson said. “It’s a great way of keeping our local talent in house.”
Stewart had four budget additions, including $80,000 using fund balance to purchase 25 laptops, bags and security cables for county emergency services workers and paramedics to use on duty.
Stewart said she made the addition to ensure that emergency personnel were able to go about their duties without needing to use their personal computers while on the job.
Next week commissioners plan to formally adopt the fiscal 2024 budget during their session on May 16.
