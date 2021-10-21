During the pandemic, shut-in residents flocked to social media to communicate with others and for entertainment as one of the few activities not the subject of rigorous social distancing guidelines.
One of those platforms, TikTok, a Chinese based social media network, saw a boost in viewers thanks to its ability for users to upload short-form videos that have spawned viral social contests, also known as challenges.
These challenges, which are not officially endorsed by TikTok or other social media outlets, can range from hilarious to dangerous to, in certain cases, criminal.
“We’ve received several reports from our building service staff of students vandalizing our new restrooms,” a message to parents from Benjamin Stoddert Middle School read.
The letter, provided by Principal Erica Williams, described damage to the school due to the infamous “Devious Licks” challenge that has gone viral.
Williams declined to be interviewed for this article.
According to USA Today, Devious Licks tasked students with stealing items out of schools including soap dispensers, toilet paper and other bathroom items.
The statement from Stoddert Elementary, which was a part of the school’s Sept. 20 news letter, described broken soap and paper towel dispensers as well as bathrooms trashed with refuse, issues that have plagued many schools across the nation thanks to the notorious challenge.
Jason Stoddard, Charles public schools’ director of school safety and security, said his office had heard of a few issues related to the challenge, but called the incidents “very isolated.”
Scott Smith, superintendent of St. Mary’s public schools, said several secondary school bathrooms had been damaged due to the activity.
Larry Titus, community resources and school safety specialist for Calvert public school system, said he has seen reports from several middle and high schools of torn down mirrors, clogged toilets and even stolen items from instructors as incidents attributed to the challenge.
Social media has upended safety and security in schools with cyberbullying and other school issues spilling out into cyberspace. Destructive challenges such as Devious Licks provides another dynamic for staff to deal with.
But the challenge and its spread appeared on the back drop of students returning to schools after a year and a half of distanced learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With students removed from the socialization of a classroom setting, there have been questions about whether the long time away could be a contributing factor to the challenge’s spread.
“There is concern regarding the negative impact on student behaviors that may have resulted from the time spent outside of school during the pandemic,” Smith said.
Stoddard said the school system would work with the Maryland Center for School Safety and other outlets to monitor for the growth of any viral challenges that could disrupt schools.
Stoddard also asked parents to continue to communicate with their children and have proactive conversation about the consequences related to destructive school challenges.
As for Devious Licks, the event did spawn a new, albeit more benevolent challenge on TikTok known as “Angelic Yields.” That challenge was a viral campaign where students added items such as toilet paper to bathrooms to makeup for the destruction caused by the previous social media event.
Staff writers Caleb M. Soptelean and Marty Madden contributed to this report.
StaffTwitter: @DarrylSoMdNews