A split 4-3 vote that granted Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill a $17K salary increase, along with lifelong health benefits, as part of her amended contract has continued to cause an uproar since the school board last met publicly Aug. 13.
Social media pages inundated with disapproval from community members claim that all seven board members initially betrayed the public’s trust after meeting privately on June 3 to discuss Hill’s annual evaluation. The Maryland Independent previously reported that board chairwoman Virginia McGraw said this was an “administrative function” that “would not have been considered a public meeting” under the Maryland Open Meetings Act.
Discussions about contractual matters, according to McGraw, are protected under this law which she said “would still have allowed the board to close the discussions to the public.” The board, however “considered if there should be any negotiations concerning changes to the superintendent’s contract,” but had not “advertised or procedurally closed” the June 3 meeting to the public, McGraw said in an official statement which she read aloud during the board’s regular meeting in August.
“I think my statement pretty much covered what transpired. I hope that the community will understand that we’re trying to be transparent. What did transpire was an oversight on the part of the board. We weren’t trying to hide anything,” McGraw told the Maryland Independent during a phone interview Aug. 24. “I don’t think it’s the intent of anyone on the board not to pay attention to the opinions and concerns of the public. We all campaigned on the premise that we wanted to be responsive to the concerns and needs of the community.”
After the June 3 meeting, four of the board members — which included McGraw, vice chairwoman Tina Wilson, Elizabeth Brown and David Hancock — then met subsequently on June 13 at a local establishment to continue discussions regarding Hill’s evaluation. Despite these violations, McGraw said “it was not the intent of the board to avoid the requirements” of the Open Meetings Act and “will continue to follow the law moving forward.”
The contractual amendments to Hill’s salary and post-retirement benefits were issues of equity for board members Michal Lukas, Tajala Battle-Lockhart and Jennifer Abell, all of whom voted against the changes.
“In my opinion, it’s just not fair,” Lockhart said in a separate interview. “As for the whole health care thing, I totally didn’t agree with that.”
In a Facebook post dated Aug. 24, Abell said she couldn’t vote in favor of amending Hill’s contract because, like Lockhart, she also “did not agree with the free health benefits for life.”
“It’s a benefit that our teachers don’t get and was something that was in the predecessor’s contract,” Abell said in a separate interview. “This was something that the board [Lukas] and I were on at the time Dr. Hill was hired, wanted to do away with because it was a benefit that we felt didn’t need to be there.”
Abell said her decision was not a reflection of the superintendent’s performance. She is disappointed by the actions of her colleagues who chose to “exclude three other board members which was a violation” of the Open Meetings Act.
“Me voting no on the contract had nothing to do with her performance,” Abell said. “It’s unfortunate that the four board members that voted for the superintendent’s contract [to be amended] felt that they needed to have a separate meeting.”
Although he opted not to address the June 13 meeting because of legal “personnel matters,” Hancock said the board’s convening on June 3 “was not intentional.”
“We [initially] had a meeting for an administrative action where we met with the superintendent and then we continued that meeting afterwards,” said Hancock. “We, internally, realized that we may have stepped outside of the lines. So we, in a sense, turned ourselves in. Nobody turned us in. We brought it up at last month’s meeting because we believe in transparency and do not want to break the law. This is what we did and we laid everything out there on the table.”
Regarding the split vote that occurred on Aug. 13, McGraw said there are times when the board won’t always agree due to a “diverse set of experiences” that all seven members “bring to the table.”
“We’ve had split votes in the past and I’m sure there will be more in the future,” McGraw said, “depending on the issue at hand. But we vote on what we feel is best.”
Lukas said “details of the contract could not be discussed in public prior to the vote,” as personnel issues are considered “executive session items.”
According to an online manual from the state attorney general’s website, the Open Meetings Act “permits public bodies to discuss some topics confidentially” as a “particular body’s quorum might be defined by regulations and executive orders.” This law “sets the rules that apply when a public body does meet,” even in circumstances where “the quorum was created accidentally or the discussions occurred in a meeting not called by the public body itself.”
“When we had our meeting on [June] 3, that’s when we learned that that particular meeting was in violation of the Open Meetings Act,” Lockhart said. “We had no idea. We weren’t thinking that way. We were just trying to address [Hill’s] needs based on the time that she allowed us to work with.”
Lockhart said the turnaround for the board members to submit their evaluations was a separate issue. At the time, Hill was reportedly planning to go on vacation, which forced them to hold an impromptu meeting in June.
“All of this was thrown at us at the last minute because we didn’t know [Hill] was going on vacation,” Lockhart said. “We thought we had more time to do what we needed to do, and do it the right way.”
Having visited and solicited feedback from several members of the school community, Lockhart said most of the things she heard didn’t “warrant that big of increase” in Hill’s salary from $200,000 to $217,000. She was also frustrated with the rollout process for the Fresh Start Academy, among other things.
“I agreed to the money but I didn’t agree to the amount. Unfortunately, in one specific category, I felt that [Hill] hadn’t shifted at all. So based off of that, for me, it didn’t warrant the dollar figure that some of the others were trying to give her,” said Lockhart, noting that evaluations should be used fairly to determine how employees are compensated based on what they achieved within an allotted time frame. “Yes, [Hill] deserves something but not that much until we see a little bit more movement and results.”
Lukas echoed Lockhart’s perspective, stating “it is unfathomable” that taxpayers have to continue to pay health care premiums for Hill, who is the school system’s highest paid employee, “even after her retirement, death or separation from the system,” he said.
Teachers must pay their share of health care premiums and must continue to do so after their retirement, according to Lukas, an issue for which he holds “strong convictions.” For a “system that preaches equity,” he said the board “must do better.”
“I would be lying if I were to say that it was an easy decision because I want to be a good steward of the taxpaying citizens of this county,” said Hancock, thanking the county commissioners for funding the education budget to the degree they did. “Any time you increase somebody’s paycheck or their benefits, you really have to think long and hard about that so it was not an easy decision.
“But [Hill] has had over 30 years of dedicated service to this county,” Hancock added. “She’s a woman that’s in a field full of men that have the same position as her. Those men make a lot more money and have a lot more benefits. I think we need to do the right thing and give [Hill] what she deserves.”
McGraw said Hill deserved a salary increase as her contract hasn’t been amended since 2013 when she initially became superintendent of schools. Hill also never asked for a raise, and even turned down an opportunity in the past because other employees weren’t getting one.
From establishing a discipline review committee to spearheading the controversial Fresh Start Academy, Hancock said Hill has “done everything” that he’s asked her to do, within the last six months of his tenure on the board, when it comes to addressing important issues.
“There are several superintendents throughout the state that have far less student populations, but get paid comparable to our superintendent,” Hancock also noted. “Our superintendent has never had a raise since 2013 and she actually rejected a raise from the previous board because the teachers did not get a raise. Now that we’re able to pay our teachers more, I felt it was time to pay [Hill] for not only what she’s done, but because this is a new board. I have high expectations and I’m asking a lot more from her. As a small business person, whenever I ask someone like my employees to do more than what is required of them, I have to pay them. That’s the way I think of it.”
When comparing “salaries and benefits of superintendents across the state,” Abell said “one must not only look at the size of the system, but also consider the individual’s experience.”
“We did some research and looked at surrounding counties and other counties across the state of similar size to ours. I felt what [Hill] asked for was not out of line and in fact, it pales in comparison to other superintendents,” McGraw said. “That’s why I voted the way I did.”
McGraw, a former educator who is steadfast about student achievement, said her vote was a matter of what Hill has accomplished over the past six years. She said the graduation rate has risen to more than 94% and, thanks to Hill’s leadership, “there’s virtually no achievement gap” among white and non-white students, which was a “selling point” for McGraw.
In addition, McGraw said Hill helped to extend the school system’s career and technical education programs and gain national recognition for its coding program efforts. Hill even took an opportunity to visit and speak at the White House a few years ago.
“Not only that but over the course of six years, [Hill] has established the office of safety and security which enhanced a lot of safety features in our schools such as the new drills that we have and background checks. There’s lots of layers to security and that was under her leadership,” McGraw said. “She also implemented an aggressive capital improvement program to renovate and support our aging schools, instead of rushing to build new schools. That’s a big plus.”
As for equity in the school system, McGraw said teachers have received a salary increase every year since her tenure, thanks to continued negotiations with the Education Association of Charles County. This year, she said educators received a 4.5% increase, the biggest so far, which was retroactively effective as of July 1.
“That’s in part due to the Kirwan Commission and the help of our current commissioners,” McGraw said. “Not only did our certificated teaching staff get an increase, but our support staff got an increase this year as well.”
Recruitment and retention of high quality teachers are a vital part of the Kirwan Commission’s Teacher Salary Incentive Grant Program, which is administered by the Maryland State Department of Education. Under this program, school boards are required to provide “a negotiated and funded average salary increase for teachers of at least 3%” in both fiscal year 2020 and 2021, according to the Maryland Association of Boards of Education’s website.
School system spokeswoman Katie O’Malley Simpson confirmed to the Maryland Independent that unit 1 teachers, who are employed for 10 months out of the year, received an average salary increase of 4.8%. In addition, Simpson said “all unit 1 teachers who were employed by the school board as of June 30, 2014, and are currently active, received an additional pay level increase.” Starting salaries for level 1 teachers, having graduated with a bachelor of science degree, in Charles County is now $49,258.
“That’s what equity is about,” said McGraw. “Making sure everyone has what they need to be successful.”
