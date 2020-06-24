School board approves $401 million budget

Monday morning, the Charles County school board voted to approve a $401 million budget that will give it the funds to meet tabled agreements with its employee unions.
To do so, the school system’s budget office budgeted for 99% employment, meaning it budgeted on the assumption that at any given time, 1% of positions will be open, giving it an extra $2.2 million for collective bargaining but reducing its ability to rely on salary lapses to pay unexpected expenses during the school year.
Last week, the board was presented with a revised budget that was $10 million less than hoped for when the proposal was presented in January. To make up some of that difference, the amount reserved for negotiations with the Education Association of Charles County and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2981, the union representing support staff, was reduced by approximately $6 million.
School board members balked at the cut, citing the exemplary service of the school system’s teachers and staff during the pandemic and requested funds be found to make up the difference.
“We asked for the superintendent to review the budget in order to be able to provide more funds to compensate both our certificated and support personnel,” said board chairwoman Virginia McGraw.
Typically, the school system budgets for full employment. When vacancies do occur, the funds for those salaries and benefits go to the discretionary fund balance which is then used during the school year to pay for unforeseen expenses. By budgeting for 99% employment, the school system will have less funds to meet unanticipated needs.
“That 99% budget adjustment equates to roughly $2.2 million that we can basically shift around in order to accommodate collective bargaining,” budget manager Sherri Fisher-Davis told the school board.
Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein said the school system already had table agreements with the unions, “but both table agreements are contingent on funding and approval of your budget.”
“It’s important for the public and the board to know that with this additional funding of about $4.7 million as a reserve for negotiations, we are able to fund the table agreements that have been reached with both groups,” Hill said.
EACC president Linda McLaughlin said it was unfortunate the Charles County commissioners did not fund the original proposed budget.
“But given the recent economic circumstances, we do appreciate the board of education for finding the funding to support the revised agreement,” McLaughlin said.
The board is required by law to pass a balanced budget by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
