The Charles County school board at a meeting last week discussed the superintendent’s $414.5 million proposed operating budget for fiscal 2022, along with mandatory cost increases for items such as contracts for school employees and additional programs for students.
Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, presented to the board the proposed operating budget, which shows an increase of $13.5 million, or 3.4% over the current operating budget.
“While the current school year is challenging, we are committed to our focus on students and our dedication to teaching and learning,” she said.
Since the budget proposal assumes a $2.7 million cut in state funding which is a -1.4% decrease, “We are asking for increased county funding of $16.3 million, and 8.3% increase,” Acton said.
“The base budget includes the use of $3.2 million in fund balance,” she noted. “On our cost side, we are including mandatory cost increases for our bus contracts, teachers’ pensions, our ... liability insurance and workers compensation premiums and our nurses contract.”
Additionally, the budget includes funding to provide expanded summer school for middle and high school students, including transportation and additional seats, as well as a fourth- and fifth-grade reading program and more extended learning opportunities to ensure there are no lingering learning deficits due to the COVID-19 closures.
Other cost increases include $213,570 for enhancements to Synergy, the system’s virtual learning platform, and $335,720 to provide students with transportation to summer school.
Acton mentioned although they are increasing their projection on full-time employee positions to 809.8 for fiscal 2022, they are not requesting additional staff at this time.
“We believe that what we have at our fiscal year 2021 levels are adequate to sustain that,” she claimed.
Regarding the food and nutritional services program, breakfast and lunch prices will comply with Maryland Cares for Kids Act and meal prices will not change for students.
“If there is a virtual learning option that’s made available though school year 2022, there’s a risk that our food and nutrition services program will run a deficit of approximately $1.6 million due to fewer meals served in our buildings,” Acton said. “We have reflected that in this budget”
She mentioned there is a supplemental budget if there happens to be additional funding that becomes available, as they have “significant systemwide needs and they total about $13.8 million.”
Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager for the public school system, said for fiscal 2022, the operating cost per pupil equals $15,446, an increase of $202 from the previous fiscal year.
“Staff represents the largest expense, with total compensation representing 81% of the $414.5 million proposed budget,” Fisher-Davis shared with the board. “About $8 million is set aside for potential bargaining increases for the Education Association of Charles County.”
The student transportation cost increase will total $972,040 to provide funds to replace 19 buses beyond the 15-year limitation, as well as the need to replace, upgrade and add camera and GPS hardware and software to the vehicles.
“There’s a lot to tackle here in light of ensuring that our kids are getting a good education,” Latina Wilson, school board chair, said.
The board will hold a budget work session on Jan. 25.
