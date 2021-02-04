Last week Charles County school board members called for the inclusion of mental health services in the budget for public schools after receiving updates regarding their budget planning model due to the availability of state funding.
After previously presenting the superintendent’s proposed $414.5 million operating budget earlier this month, Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services for the Charles public school system, shared with the board that the Maryland State Department of Education released a second round of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund applications, also called ESSER, and said the Charles school system has been awarded $13.7 million.
“MDSE also released preliminary draft calculations for the major state aid programs for fiscal year 2022 on Jan. 22,” she said, which include an increase of $281,154 compared to the fiscal year 2021 allocation. In addition, preliminary draft calculations were released for the Blueprint to Maryland’s Future programs which includes additional funding of $453,549 for the supplemental pre-kindergarten grant.
Acton said “the blueprint program budget for fiscal year 2022 also includes a $878,000 hold harmless grant for disabled transportation to ensure every jurisdiction receives more direct aid than in fiscal year 2021.” And, $2.5 million is included to continue the tutoring program implemented in fiscal 2021 with federal stimulus funds.
“Since we have received the ESSER fund II grant, in this proposal I have removed the $3.6 million from the superintendent’s proposed budget … cost increases include $1.5 million for the extended learning boost program, $450,000 for expanded summer school for middle and high school and $335,720 for expanded summer school transportation,” Acton said. “These programs and cost increases will be covered by the ESSER II funding.”
Other cost increases removed include a fourth- and fifth-grade reading program at $1.2 million and Synergy learning management system enhancements at $213,578. Acton said these costs will be paid for with year-end funding.
The proposed restricted budget will increase by $13.4 million to reflect the ESSER II funding, along with a previously anticipated reduction of $323,000, therefore the funding for the school system now represents an increase of $10.3 million more than the current funding levels, or a 2.6% increase. The total county request will be an increase of $9.5 million, or 4.9% more than current base level funding.
Acton pointed out although the grant funds will cover several projects, where the remaining funds will go is to be determined, as it can be used through 2023 and is meant to “be a long-term plan” to provide programs to students to make up for any deficits caused by online learning.
Latina Wilson, school board chair, said the group “really needs to take a look at mental health support.”
She mentioned since there is funding that has come through the state, she is asking for consideration of incorporating mental health and guidance counselors.
“Every year goes by and we talk about mental health … and what stronger argument do you need, especially with [COVID-19]? There is an opportunity to get funding for that,” she claimed.
Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager for the school system, mentioned grant funding typically does not support full-time positions, but they are still waiting on direction from the state on how those grant funds can be spent.
“This money was money we were going to ask county government to provide,” Superintendent Kim Hill, said. “I believe the board is asking, and I certainly agree with them, that we ask for those additional mental health positions from county funding, not through grant funding.”
Board member Virginia McGraw pointed out last year, mental health was one of the first things cut from the budget. “In light of changes in some of the funding I truly would like to be able to see some additional mental health support,” she said.
Another school board member, Elizabeth Brown, said she would also like to see mental health supports put back in the budget, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on students as well as teachers.
“I think we’re going to need a lot of support in the area of mental health,” she said.
“It’s always something we talk about and it’s more important than it ever has been,” David Hancock, school board member said. “If there’s an avenue for us to at least try to take advantage of getting some funding for that, I’m in full support.”
Member Michael Lukas mentioned, “There’s no doubt we’ll have to revisit the budget again,” and reminded last year when the board requested $15.4 million from the county, they only received $3.7 million. “We’ll have to see how things go.”
Ian Herd, the student member on the board, claimed if support staff workers are successfully obtained, the way they go about supporting students “needs to be radically different than it is now,” suggesting the significance of staff reaching out to students who may have never needed that mental health resource as the pandemic has impacted everyone.
“We hear you and we are in the process of the grant application,” Amy Hollstein, assistant superintendent, said. Although grant money may not be able to be used for additional positions, “We can buy programs and we can look at curriculum … we’re not only looking at academic support … social and emotional support is at the top of our list,” she stated.
