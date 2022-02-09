The Charles County Board of Education’s student member is setting his sights on higher office in this June’s primary elections.
Ian Herd, 18, of Hughesville entered into the District 1 county commissioner race as a Democrat on Jan. 26.
While this will be the first race for Herd on a countywide scale, the La Plata High School senior is no stranger to elections, winning an election across the county's seven high schools for student member the last two school years.
Herd said he was drawn to the student school board position after recognizing underrepresented voices in the school system.
“We had very serious issues in our school system that were not being addressed," he said, "and I looked around and asked ‘who’s gonna step up to the plate?”
Herd has fought for financial literacy programs for students and recently advocated for a return of the activity bus program that would take students to and from after-school programs.
If elected to the county commissioner seat, Herd said his goals would be to make the budgetary process more transparent for residents and to modernize county services.
“I feel like Charles County is a far more urbanized county than even a decade ago,” Herd said.
To suit that aim, Herd would continue the VanGo free fare pilot program into a permanent fixture as well as push to bring a new community center to the county.
“I have three years of experience in advocating for all perspectives in our community. ... I don’t know it all, but I will fight tooth and nail to ensure that every resident has their voice heard,” he said.
Herd is the second person to register for the District 1 race. Dr. Richard E. Cook, 52, of Hughesville, entered the race on Sept. 2. They will face off in the June 28 Democratic primary.
The deadline to file for the primary election in Maryland is Tuesday, Feb. 22.