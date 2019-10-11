School board officials tabled for the second time discussions regarding an inclusion and diversity resolution, as details of the proposal have not been provided online to the public as agreed at last month’s convening, but ended up presenting two new resolutions to students and local union representatives Tuesday during its monthly meeting in La Plata.
Charles County Public Schools will celebrate American Freedom Week and American Education Week starting Nov. 4 and Nov. 18, respectively. During American Freedom Week, schools will give special recognition to military service members who serve the country as well as those who gave their lives to preserve America’s freedom. American Education Week aims to provide opportunities to celebrate public education and honor those who make a difference by ensuring that every child receives a quality education, according to a school system press release.
“Whereas schools are the backbone of our republic, providing young people with the tools they need to maintain our nation’s precious values of freedom, civility and equality,” board chairwoman Virginia McGraw said as she read the American Education Week resolution before presenting it to the presidents of the Education Association of Charles County and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “And, whereas American Education Week highlights the importance of bringing together educators, school staff, parents, students and communities in a unified effort to build great public schools … the board of education urges [the citizens of Charles County] to come together … and continue to support the children in our community.”
Activities during American Freedom Week will take place in schools to honor and celebrate patriotism. Board vice chairwoman Latina Wilson presented the resolution to a small group of students from area high schools who participate in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, or JROTC, program.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill kicked off Tuesday’s meeting with an update regarding the former minority achievement department being replaced by the Office of Diversity and Equity, citing that the school system has changed its focus “to diversity and equity.” She said this change better addresses “efforts to ensure equity” in the classroom and school environment, which mirrors the state education department’s mandate requiring that “all school systems develop and implement an equity policy and plan.”
“Our hope is that within the year, we will have a policy recommendation for you to consider,” Hill told the board. “Under the direction of Kim Hairston, there are two separate committees working to develop the policy and plan to better infuse equity in our classroom.”
Hill said Hairston meets regularly with equity and diversity liaisons who represent all schools and centers. The most recent meeting, which Hill did not disclose when it took place, focused on how to implement a strategy, called “Speak Up At School,” for speaking out against bias, prejudice and stereotypes. Equity liaisons take this information back to share at their schools, Hill said.
The school system has also created an equity task force — composed of principals, vice principals, central office staff, representatives from technology and human resources, instructional resource teachers as well as two board of education members — which will be charged with developing a draft equity policy. This group, Hill said, recently completed a two-day training to help guide their work and is now “looking at topics such as curriculum, staffing, professional development and teaching tolerance.”
“Diversity and equity can mean different things to different people,” said Hill, “but to us, it represents the wide range identities and differences of our students and staff collectively and as individuals.”
When it comes to controversial matters of equity, the school system’s plans to open an alternative elementary program for violently disruptive students in kindergarten through second grade — better known as the Fresh Start Academy, which is slated to open in mid-November at the Robert D. Stethem Education Center in Pomfret — came under fire from civil rights leaders, advocacy lawyers and community stakeholders alike who argue that it violates federal mandates regarding individual education plans and amounts to racial profiling by segregating young children. County commissioners voted 3-2 on Oct. 1 to restore $452,000 in funding following a plea that Hill made, wherein she explained what the school system has done to alleviate concerns since that funding was initially put on hold back in June.
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), who along with Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) voted against Hill’s restoration request, said the controversy surrounding Fresh Start has “impacted the community no matter how you look at it,” but that ultimately it was the school board’s responsibility to set education policy.
Coates raised concerns that removing children from their classroom, even temporarily, no matter how well-intentioned the intervention, to participate in the program could stigmatize them.
Hill told the Maryland Independent that “people are going to believe what they want to believe right now,” and assured the “proof will be in the pudding.”
Although Fresh Start was not a part of Tuesday’s agenda, supporting services assistant superintendent Michael Heim said “substantial construction” was completed last week as “inspections occurred with the fire marshal and county inspectors.” He also noted that program staff have began moving in with teaching materials and classroom decorations.
“We have the use and occupancy permit for that building facility,” Heim said. “We are excited to have that project complete.”
In other news, the board of education heard various reports about the school system’s yearly internal audit, food and nutrition services as well as staffing and legislative updates.
For more details on agenda items including presentations from the Oct. 8 meeting, visit go.boarddocs.com/mabe/ccpsmd/Board.nsf/Public.
