The current vice chair of the Charles County Board of Education has decided to run for Charles County commissioner president after one term on the school board.
Latina “Tina” Wilson, 59, of Port Tobacco filed as a Democrat for the July primary on Feb. 10 for her second race for office in Charles County after winning the board of education seat in 2018.
Wilson said she decided to run because she has the leadership qualities to bring the county together and move forward out of the pandemic.
“I believe I can bring the type of leadership that’s desperately needed so that future generations want to work here, live here and play here,” Wilson said.
If elected, Wilson would focus on being more accommodating to public views on land use and infrastructure needs of the community.
Wilson said she would also create a comprehensive economic development plan to expand business opportunities in the county and provide more funding to provide for more programs such as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state's education reform plan.
“The county is currently too reliant on residential growth,” Wilson said.
Wilson will also work to meet the needs of the school board and expand amenities for parks and recreation and the arts in the county.
“We need to have outreach so that the public knows what our ecological assets are and we need to create 100-times fold more accessibility,” Wilson added.
Wilson said voters should choose her because she will bring a leadership style that gives people a sense of connection with their government.
“Vote for me because it's time to move the county forward in an innovative way, a progressive way, and a way that has measurable standards,” Wilson said.
Wilson will be the lone Democratic challenger to current Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D). Joe Crawford as the Republican challenger will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November's general election.