A proposal that failed last month after no motion was brought forward on behalf of student education board member DeJuan Woods, whose resolution would have designated June as LGBTQ/Pride Month, has officially been replaced as the board voted Tuesday in favor of an alternative that strives to create a more diverse and inclusive climate in Charles County Public Schools, and that also respects the cultures and lifestyles of all students and staff.
Woods’ proposal, made back in September, initially drew criticism regarding age-appropriate dialogue about sexuality, which board member David Hancock expressed his refusal to support.
As a result, Hancock suggested a counter-resolution to replace LGBTQ/Pride Month recognition with Inclusion and Diversity Month, assuring that it would promote acceptance and acknowledge of “those who have made sacrifices in the fight for civil and human rights for all people who are different.”
“Two months ago, I proposed this as, in my opinion, a compromise to a resolution that was brought to us. We have a lot of resolutions that recognize different months for many great things and for many great groups of people that have made tremendous sacrifices,” Hancock said during Tuesday’s meeting in La Plata. “I wanted to create this resolution for the month of June to basically just say that we have a set of standards here at Charles County Public Schools, and that everyone should feel safe and inclusive within the walls of [CCPS] no matter what.”
Woods, who was visibly upset after asking if a vote would be made on Hancock’s proposal, expressed his confusion with the board’s initial decision in September to table the LGBTQ resolution and postpone voting until October. Board members Tajala Battle-Lockhart and Jennifer Abell made it known that they were not present at that September meeting.
“When we [had discussions back] in September on the original LGBTQ resolution, we voted to table it. Not to ... completely dismiss it,” said Woods, having argued that discussions about sexuality in the school setting is important because it makes both students and teachers more knowledgeable, ultimately creating a more inclusive environment overall within CCPS. “It was brought to my attention that it’s not [available online] for the public to view both resolutions. My question is what happened?”
Lockhart also questioned whether a discussion took place for Woods’ proposal.
“There was no motion to move forward [last month] with the resolution that you proposed. We tabled the discussion on [Hancock’s] resolution because we wanted the wording to be [amended],” board Chairwoman Virginia McGraw said in response. “Mr. Hancock made a motion to propose [the Inclusion and Diversity Month] resolution and then we tabled it to wordsmith it, and bring it back later. In my recollection, no one made a motion to bring your resolution forward.”
Michael Lukas said his colleagues “were going to discuss it last month.” However, he conversation didn’t take place because none of the public documents for the LGBTQ/Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month or Asian Pacific-American Heritage Month resolutions, all of which were proposed by Woods and action items for September’s meeting, had been posted on the BoardDocs website. The latter two resolutions did not pass at the time.
Although he re-emphasized that Woods’ original proposal was unsuitable for young children, Hancock pointed out that a vote never took place to begin with.
“I took it as the whole discussion was going to be tabled. Although I obviously support what’s ahead of us now, the previous resolution was posted as an action item,” Hancock said. “It’s my belief that we could vote on both. We never voted on either one. … I offered discussion before a motion was made.”
Staff attorney Eric Schwartz chimed in and clarified the legal definition of tabling a discussion. Schwartz reminded the board that discussions had already occurred for both proposals and that either one could be voted on, as an action item, at the end of the meeting after a motion was initiated.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill, who reviewed a document from the October meeting minutes, confirmed that “there was no motion to discuss or vote on” Woods’ LGBTQ/Pride Month resolution “at all,” she said.
“The board’s consensus at the end of that discussion,” said Hill, “was to table the discussion on Mr. Hancock’s Inclusion and Diversity Month resolution.”
Woods said he doesn’t have a problem with Hancock’s resolution, as he agreed with Lockhart that showing appreciation for diversity and inclusion should be happening every single day. The issue is that the school system isn’t doing enough in recognizing “certain groups” of students and staff, he said.
“There are certain groups within our school system that we’re not particularly recognizing. Yes, we’re recognizing diversity as a whole and that’s amazing to say,” said Woods. “However, I think the general consensus is that it’s not enough right now from us. That’s why a lot of students in particular wanted the Asian Pacific-American Heritage Month and National [Hispanic] Heritage Month resolutions.”
“I wouldn’t say [we have a] vast majority of our population that identifies as LGBTQ. … It’s more about showing recognition toward a specific group because we already do that for Black History Month and Women’s History Month throughout the school year,” Woods continued. “It’s more about the acknowledgment. That’s what students want more of; not just a broad statement of ‘we need to acknowledge diversity in our schools.’”
As the only board member who abstained on voting, after reiterating her personal beliefs, Abell said that she does not vote for any resolutions because there will likely be “a segment of the population” always left out.
“I don’t believe in them because you’re always excluding some segment of the population,” Abell said. “No matter what resolution comes forth tonight, I will not be voting for them.”
“Yes, we’re always going to leave out some portion of the population. However, if we [enact] resolutions that cater towards a population that we know we have and clearly voiced their … need for a discussion about acceptance,” said Woods. “I don’t think it’s any harm by us to pass a resolution to start that discussion in the school system. … In this day and age, it’s hard to talk about diversity without talking about sexuality just because it’s become a major proponent of how people identify, and largely influences our daily interactions, our beliefs.”
Lockhart said honoring diversity and inclusion are things that the school system “should be doing all the time,” and not just during “a specific time.”
“I don’t really see the purpose of that really being a resolution,” Lockhart said. “I get what [Hancock] is trying to do … but I don’t really feel that we’ve discussed the other one in depth enough to understand the value that [Woods sees] in the [LGBTQ/Pride Month] resolution. That’s the discussion piece that I’m kind of missing for myself.”
Hancock reiterated his viewpoint from the September meeting that LGBTQ/Pride Month is not suitable for young children, as “it is not the job of a public institution to start the dialogue about sexuality at such an early age.”
“A large percentage, with the exception of a few, of the students in our school system are minors and some of them are very, very young. There’s a lot of people that would be uncomfortable having the discussion on sexuality,” said Hancock. “With the things that we face every day in the school system, it becomes even more uncomfortable having that discussion.”
Lukas made a motion, which was seconded by Hancock, to amend a few things on the Inclusion and Diversity Month resolution draft. The board voted in favor of those changes while Abell abstained.
“I want to set the standard that no matter what your [sexual orientation] or lifestyle is, we respect and we treat everyone with the utmost respect. We will not tolerate intolerance,” Hancock said. “That’s what I want this resolution to do.”
During Tuesday’s monthly meeting, the board also voted unanimously to accept various positions on 2020 legislative issues, inter-category budget changes for the Fresh Start Academy and Food and Nutrition Services, as well as a fund balance transfer for the Enterprise Resource Planning system.
Other discussion topics included an overview of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program, elementary school homework policy, ongoing school construction project updates and the ERP system.
