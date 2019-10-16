The school spirit at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary in Waldorf was on fire Thursday as several dozen dragons participated in a rededication ceremony for their newly renovated and modernized learning dungeon, a $24 million project which has nearly doubled in size from 47,000 square feet to now 76,819 square feet.
Mudd, which first opened in 1967, underwent a major renovation that began in 2017 which included the creation of a separate gymnasium and cafeteria area, new main entrance and an additional 36,436 square feet of learning space.
“In July 2017, I was appointed principal at Dr. Mudd. Renovation plans were in full swing and I quickly adapted to working with my staff to relocate our entire school,” said Principal Orlena Whatley, who acted as master of ceremonies during the Oct. 10 rededication ceremony. “The transition school became our home for two years and we made the absolute best of it.”
Superintendent Kimberly Hill, along with a host of other education representatives and community stakeholders, joined more than 50 families for the event. The celebration included musical performances from first-, third- and fourth-graders; citation presentations from county and state officials; a key passing ceremony; and building tours led by Mudd student ambassadors.
“We, the Dr. Mudd team, handled this move as a family,” Whatley said. “The vision of this amazing building was transformed into a reality of classrooms full of cutting-edge technology to aid teachers and providing our students with top-notch instruction, as well as unique color-coded designs that represent all of our wonderful students.”
Board of education chairwoman Virginia McGraw said the celebration “signifies a commitment” to children and the future of Charles County. It not only entails recognizing the efforts of the school community, officials and parents who have benefited students, but all residents as well.
The renovation may have been “long overdue,” McGraw said, but was “well worth the cost” as it signifies the county’s “commitment to progress and technology” as it continues to “move forward in the 21st century.”
“This project took commitment by our leaders during a time when we faced overcrowding and reduced funding,” said McGraw. “Dr. Mudd now looks and feels like a brand new school.”
Hill shared a project overview, giving special thanks to her executive team as well as various community partners including Scheibel Construction and Smolen, Emr Ilkovitch Architects for the building design. She also gave a few fun facts about Mudd’s eponym and its history in general.
“According to documents found in a time capsule discovered in the original building, the cost to build the original school totaled nearly $1 million,” Hill said. “The new Dr. Mudd was completed this summer and when students walked in on the first day of school, they were ecstatic and so were the teachers. Not only is the inside of the building completely different, but the outside of the building is modern, inviting and features lots of windows to let in natural light.”
Hill said the dragons will now be able to conquer any obstacles as they navigate their way through the education process.
“I can tell you right now that you have teachers that love you,” Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said before presenting a citation on behalf of the Maryland General Assembly. “They want you to be the very best and have a bright future.”
County Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D), who also presented a citation alongside Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D), said the rededication ceremony “marks the continuation of a community school” that everyone can be proud of.
It was just four years ago when Stewart dreamed about taking Mudd “down to the studs” and rebuilding it so that future generations could be educated in a building that was “conducive to the quality education they deserve,” she said.
“Brick and mortar are not enough to make an educational program excellent. It’s the teachers, staff and children who make the school,” said Hill. “This building is a lasting legacy to our community’s commitment to doing what’s right for the children of Charles County.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY