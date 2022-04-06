A vast majority of Charles County's capital improvement projects could see funding directly from the county over the next five fiscal years.
About $457 million has been portioned out of a total funding ask of $603 million for the capital improvements program presented to county commissioners on Tuesday.
“We’re so proud to have this money come into the county and support some of our CIP projects,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News.
A total of $145.5 million in unfunded projects could receive funding through bond initiatives, which the county would be able to dole out $157.9 million in new bonds over the next five years.
The boost in funding for county projects was made possible by continued growth in the county’s general fund, which jumped an estimated $19.3 million to $469.7 million in fiscal 2023.
Education is expected to need $300 million in county funding between fiscal 2023 and 2027.
Two new education projects to undertake a feasibility study are a renovation at John Hanson Middle School and open space enclosure funding for several schools.
The capital improvements plan already includes funding for continued support for renovations to La Plata and McDonough high schools and T.C Martin Elementary School. Other projects expected to continue to receive funding include full-day kindergarten additions at four elementary schools and planning for a new middle school expected to open by fiscal 2028.
Funding is expected to continue for construction of a new elementary school scheduled to open in fiscal 2026.
About $15.2 million is expected to fund projects at the College of Southern Maryland to support several longterm projects including a new building added to the Hughesville regional campus. According to the presentation, that building could become a center for cyber security or a center for teacher education, but a determination has not yet been made.
The capital improvements program currently includes continued support to renovate the health technology building on the CSM La Plata campus.
County government could see $59.6 million in funding, which could be spent on projects such as planning a new recreation center in Charles. According to the presentation, a feasibility study would be undertaken in fiscal 2023 with funding to design the facility expected to kick in during fiscal 2025 with construction estimated for fiscal 2027.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) was supportive of funding the center, and also voiced support for a future project to bring an aquatic center to the county.
Charles County residents "pay enough taxes, we should have one,” he said.
Continued projects include funding to construct the new La Plata library and renovations to the existing library — once the new one is built — as well as funding for land preservation projects.
The county parks department could receive $13.6 million over the next five years for new projects including an additional kayak launch at Mallows Bay and the installation of lights at the multipurpose field at Bensville Park.
Capital improvements for parks would continue to support development of a new park in Waldorf, increase repair and maintenance funding and other projects.
Finally, the transportation department is estimated to receive $68.5 million over the next five years to acquire land easements to upgrade Middletown Road between Billingsley Road and Route 227.
Other current transportation plans include funding to complete the third phase of the Western Parkway improvement project and roadway improvements for the future Waldorf Station development.
The commissioners will receive an in-depth look of the general fund budget during work sessions on April 26 and April 27.
April 27 will also serve as the date for the public hearing on the fiscal 2023 budget.