The graduation rate for Charles County Public Schools rose 1.1% this year, with more than 94% of the class of 2019 graduating on time, according to Maryland State Department of Education data.
The four-year cohort graduation rate increased from 93.47% to 94.6%, and all seven high schools graduated students at a rate of 90% or more. The state graduation rate is 86.86%. Charles has the fourth highest graduation rate in Maryland.
The percentage of students dropping out of school decreased. The county’s four-year cohort dropout rate decreased from 4.09% in 2018 to less than 3% in 2019. The state does not release numbers below 3% or greater than 95% to protect student privacy. The state’s dropout rate was 8.42%. Dropout rates provide a cumulative rate across the four years since the cohort first entered ninth grade. This rate includes dropouts as those students who did not graduate after four years but did not return for a fifth year.
“High school graduation is among the most important achievements in education, coupled with students who graduate career and college ready. Our goal is for all students to finish with their class, and each year more and more Charles County students are staying in school until graduation,” Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in a school system press release.
The graduation rate for each high school is:
• Henry E. Lackey: 94.82%
• La Plata High: greater than 95%.
• Maurice J. McDonough: 91.6%.
• North Point: greater than 95%.
• St. Charles: greater than 95%.
• Thomas Stone: 90.47%.
• Westlake: greater than 95%.
Student subgroups also experienced an increase in on-time graduation rates:
• Asian: greater than 95%.
• African American: 94.88%.
• Hispanic/Latino: 81.76%.
• White: greater than 95%.
• Two or more races: 93.27%.
• American Indian or Alaska native: 91.67%.
Hill credits the increased rate to the persistence and hard work of teachers, staff and students. “Our teachers and administrators work hard every day to ensure students are achieving, both academically and personally. Our teachers adapt instruction to the learning needs of all students and strive to push them toward success and graduation,” Hill said in the press release.
The cohort graduation rate follows students from freshman year through their senior year. The state includes both the four-year cohort and five-year cohort rate in its accountability program. Data released last week is for the four-year cohort graduation rate for the class of 2019 and includes summer graduates. The calculation follows students from the time they first enter ninth grade and includes those who graduate after four years.
Why graduation rates improved
Hill said the school system has a number of programs and procedures to ensure students stay in school and succeed:
• The school system offers alternative education options including grade recovery, credit recovery, the Virtual Academy and evening high school.
• Staff at the school system and school level closely monitor students, beginning as early as eighth grade. Monitoring includes tracking and developing action plans for students who are out of their cohort.
• The new transcript identifies students who still need credits for graduation based on their graduation plan.
• Central office staff reviews the transcripts for all seniors who did not meet graduation requirements and implements a plan for each student to complete them.
• Principals and senior counselors review each transcript and confirm each graduate has met graduation requirements.
• Student engagement and conduct officers start identifying students who might not graduate on time as early as middle school. They also meet quarterly with students who have difficulty with grades, attendance and behavior to develop plans to get them back on track.