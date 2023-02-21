The Charles County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a pair of weapons were found in area middle schools, according to releases from the sheriff’s office.
The weapons were found at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head and Davis Middle School in Waldorf.
It started at around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, when administrators at General Smallwood Middle notified a school resource officer that a student had become disorderly and was reported to be in possession of pepper spray.
Officers and administrators were able to deescalate the situation and recovered a pepper spray canister from the student.
According to the release, the student did not brandish the spray or threaten anyone during the alleged incident. Cpl. Cook is investigating the matter.
The next day at around noon, students at Davis Middle School notified a teacher that another student was allegedly in possession of a knife.
The knife was recovered and the matter was referred to a school resource officer, who initiated an investigation.
The student faces disciplinary consequences from Charles county Public Schools.
PFC Miedzinksi is investigating the on Feb. 16 incident.
Due to Maryland law, neither student was charged with a criminal offense due to their ages.
However, both cases were referred to the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of record keeping and to provide services if needed.