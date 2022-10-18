Charles County community members got a chance to hear from school staff about how the public school system is trying to keep staff and students safe.
The district held a virtual community meeting on the topic of school safety on Monday in a 90-minute meeting that included a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.
“This is our opportunity to share information about various aspects of school safety,” Superintendent Maria Navarro told attendees.
Jason Stoddard, director of school safety and security, said that school safety is a team effort
“It is imperative that we have all eyes and ears of our community, students and staff,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard said the system went through a "gap analysis" over the summer to update safety policies using after-action reports from incidents within the system and nationwide, including the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year.
Stoddard said the Charles school system has had a number of safety changes since 2018 when he first took charge including trauma kits placed in schools, a volunteer screening program, guided vestibules and other safety improvements.
The school system is also planning several new programs including installing panic buttons in all main offices, improvement to radio communication and weather monitoring, and camera and access control upgrades eight schools.
Local residents are hopeful that more measures can be taken to protect students.
“I strongly believe that if we do not provide our educators and school administrators a larger variety of tools and resources to address mental health and other factors that effect school safety, we will continue to see these issues escalate as people grow into adults,” Joseph Mank, a Waldorf resident and former candidate for circuit court clerk in Charles, told Southern Maryland News.
Metal detectors not coming to area schools
During Monday’s presentation, the school system also discussed how the district takes care of threats of mass violence by students.
The conversation on threats of mass violence was poignant as the system has faed several threats over the last year, including an alleged Oct. 6 incident involving a threat from a student at Mattawoman Middle School.
The district uses multiple steps to deal with threats of mass violence including risk assessments by mental health professionals and possible law enforcement engagement.
While criminal charges are possible with any threat, students that make threats of violence can all face school-based discipline measures as well.
Stoddard said that the system would take proactive steps deemeed reasonable based on a specific incident.
During the conversation, Stoddard was also quick to announce that the Charles public school system had no plans to arm teachers or place metal detectors in schools.
Stoddard added other technology was potentially being explored to detect weapons in school but no timetable was given on the deployment of any technology options.
Students, staff educated on preventing sexual abuse
Kathy Kiessling, director of student services, spoke on Monday evening about how students and staff were educated to prevent sexual abuse.
Kiessling said students are taught age-appropriate topics on sexual abuse prevention based on guidance presented by the Maryland State Board of Education.
The teaching topics range from basic education about their body for elementary school students to more complex topics for middle and high schoolers such as healthy relationships, consent and boundaries.
“All of these things are taught to our students so they have a clear understanding of what they are,” Kiessling said.
Stoddard said that education and prevention strategies also extended to staff members, who are required to complete school safety training on a variety of topics including sexual misconduct prevention training.
The district also performs monthly fingerprinting and Social Security based background checks on staff to catch potential violations of the law.
Some staff go through a randomized screening that the system performs every year on about 1,500 employees.
While the checks are effective, Stoddard cautioned that a clean background check does not mean that a person is not capable of bad behavior.
“Background checks do not forecast what people are going to do. They are not predictive in the nature of people’s behavior,” Stoddard said.