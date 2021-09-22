Staff members in certain positions in Charles public schools could find themselves with a potential pay raise as the result of a study into compensation for support staff for the system.
The presentation on findings of the study were presented to the Charles County Board of Education during their meeting on Sept. 14, by Russell Campbell, executive vice president of Management Advisory Group International.
The study was designed to ensure there was internal equity, identify needed market adjustments and provide an implementation plan to assure that support staff wages were competitive around the region.
“When we say competitive pay, I’m not saying you have to be the top paying organization in your region, if we look at pay on a spectrum from one to ten, a one is an organization that pays substantially below market wages ... You can’t sustain quality service at that level,” Campbell said.
Putting the system in a place where it can be competitive would allow the school system to attract more qualified candidates, Campbell added.
The study found that the district had lagged behind market value in paying employees.
A 31-pay grade level scale was created with a 5% step between each pay grade for some 270 support positions in the school system.
The changes were proposed to bring up pay levels that were lagging below pay rates in the region.
The minimum pay scale was ranked at 9.5% below market value, with median and top level wage scales topping out at 9.4% behind market value.
Exact figures were not given, as the pay scale would be adjusted based on the wages of that particular position.
Teaching positions were not factored into the study, as those wages are decided by union negotiations.
Changes from the study would require $3.5 million dollars to implement.
A date for implementation had not yet been decided.
Comprehensive maintenance plan discussed
Michael Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services, and Steve Vance, supervisor of maintenance, presented the annual comprehensive plan on maintenance for district buildings.
The plan is presented each year for board approval before submission to the State of Maryland Interagency Commission on School Construction.
Some 15,939 work orders were completed for the current school year, which was an increase over the 14,805 completed last school year.
The number of requests also rose from 15,232 last year to 16,515 during the current year.
Heim said that staff members went through schools before the return of students to identify potential problems to be fixed before students returned.
The amount of work orders for the past two years were still below the 18,000-plus work orders that were obtained pre-pandemic.
Several major maintenance programs were also highlighted, such a cooling tower replacement at Thomas Stone High School and gym floor refinishing at several schools.
Those projects were able to be completed early in small part to the lack of activity in school facilities last year due to the pandemic.
"Over the last year since reactive maintenance wasn't what it normally is we were doing more scheduled or planned maintenance," Vance said.