School system officials seek public opinion on future of education in county

The board of education heard ideas, concerns and suggestions from community members Monday in La Plata regarding what they think the future of Charles County Public Schools should look like, as the Kirwan Commission will soon present its policy recommendations to the Maryland General Assembly on ways to improve the quality of the state’s public education system.
“The board of education is committed to academically strong schools that are safe, respectful and welcoming to all,” board chairwoman Virginia McGraw said in her opening remarks. “Part of that commitment is hearing from the community about issues that are important to you and to our students.”
As part of its role in ensuring that all students perform at their optimal levels, the Kirwan Commission formally known as the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education — was formed in June 2016 to review and assess current education funding formulas and accountability measures. Main policy areas are determined based on public concerns about how to more equitably fund public education and assure school policies are properly accommodating students.
During the town hall, CCPS deputy superintendent Amy Hollstein and staff attorney Eric Schwartz gave a brief presentation about the commission and its blueprint for excellence in Maryland schools. Some of the policy areas that were discussed included providing early support and interventions for young children and their families; supporting schools serving high concentrations of students living in poverty; and elevating the teaching profession to attract high-quality, diverse teachers and school leaders who are compensated comparable to other fields.
Schwartz said the Kirwan Commission has been working for several years to come up with recommendations, especially for a new funding formula, to reach that goal of making Maryland public schools a world-class system within the next 10 years.
“All of these policy areas join together. It’s hard to say that one is more important than another, or that if Maryland can just go with one or two.The Kirwan recommendation is to do the entire program together,” said Schwartz, emphasizing that one of the clearest indications of student achievement relates to the poverty level that exists in individual schools. “Going forward, they’re looking at making public education world-class by providing about $4 billion a year more than we’re getting currently. That funding is split between the county and the state.”
“By the end of the 10-year period, the hope is that there will be about $2.7 billion in additional state funding and $1.2 billion in additional county funding,” Schwartz continued. “Together, providing those dollars will hopefully meet the commission’s goals.”
McGraw said CCPS has already received funding to “jump start some of the Kirwan recommendations,” as the blueprint will guide state funding for the future and drive many of the initiatives for public school systems statewide.
With initial funding from the commission, Charles County was able to use $1,162,379 for the addition of 250 new pre-K seats at Arthur Middleton, William B. Wade, Mary H. Matula, Mary B. Neal, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, Berry and Billingsley elementary schools. The school system also hired eight new pre-K teachers and 11 instructional assistants, according to Hollstein.
“By adding the new 250 seats, we were able to call every single family on the waiting list and offer a spot to them, as long as they were able to provide transportation,” said Hollstein. “As of right now, we have zero students on our waiting list.”
Hollstein said early literacy is “absolutely critical” to the future success of all CCPS students. All 22 elementary schools currently have a reading interventionist, after promising data from last year’s pilot program in middle schools showed that those students were moving up three to four reading levels on average.
“We decided to use the Kirwan money to expand into the elementary schools,” she said. “We couldn’t afford to hire teachers, although that would be a goal that we have for the future.”
CCPS used another $1.6 million to add 22 elementary reading interventionist instructional assistants, as well as provide increased salaries for starting teachers which has jumped from $48,000 to $49,258. Hollstein said this initiative also helped with negotiations for all teachers which entailed one-level increases, increasing the cost-of-living scale by 2.62% and granting a half-year in back pay to eligible employees who worked for the school system in 2015.
When it comes to special education, more than $2.2 million was used to implement individualized education plans, otherwise known as IEPs, and 504 plans for students with disabilities. About $88,333 in funding helped the school system hire a trained mental health coordinator to recognize issues related to trauma, as part of its effort to increase school safety.
Hollstein said CCPS is “so appreciative of this new funding” and will ensure that every dollar given “is directly impacting students” in the classroom.
As a former school board candidate who believes excellence in education involves sustaining positive performance through measurable metrics and properly allocating funds, Doug Sayers said “money does not solve county educational issues.” Having mentioned the discipline issue in the Baltimore County school system, Sayers believes that “a positive learning environment” is key to changing individual behaviors over time.
Sayers, a father of three current CCPS students, said the state legislative body will not approve any potential funding until spring 2020.
“I recommend selecting one or two recommendations that have no or low costs to implement within Charles County Public Schools. These areas are in the governance and accountability commission recommendations,” said Sayers. “Before implementing, the board needs to consider the metrics in which to measure by and implement recommendations for one or two years as a beta test to see if it worked, and be willing to remove it or change it based on measured results.”
Brian Johnson, a retired Air Force veteran who is currently enrolled at CSM, said there needs to be more emphasis on vocational classes because “not every student is cut out for college or wants to go to college.”
“It’s a responsibility of the school system to prepare students for college or career success. There are many, very high-paying, high-skilled jobs that go unfilled,” schools superintendent Kimberly Hill said. “Every single high school in your community has career and technical education — every single one. … What we find is that there are often students who are very interested in hands-on programs and sometimes, their parents say, ‘Oh no, you’re going to go to college.’ We don’t believe it has to be one or the other. We believe that you can gain these skills at the high school level and then transfer those skills over to [CSM’s] trades and energy programs, and get those certifications and skills right here in our community.”
“We’re trying to not only give some hands-on experience, but hands-on experience that’s relevant to where we are,” board member Michael Lukas added. “That’s also very important.”
“Simply, our kids can’t wait. We, as a school district and state, cannot afford to shortchange our students and teachers. They deserve the resources necessary to be successful,” parent Maureen Meyers said. “There are parents out in the community who believe in the areas that have been put forth. … Please continue to expand offerings so that our students have similar or superior opportunities as those across Maryland.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY