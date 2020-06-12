School system unveils summer learning programs

Charles County Public Schools will offer a number of virtual programs — most free — for students as the school system prepares for the unknown this fall.
The school board held its June 9 meeting online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein told the school board that educators have long known that when students spend a long period out of school for summer break, it results in the loss of academic knowledge — typically referred to as the “summer slide.”
“With the extended closure due to COVID-19, it’s our responsibility to plan well-designed summer learning opportunities that could help stem academic losses and avoid what we are now calling the ‘COVID Slide,’” Hollstein said.
The summer programs are set to begin July 6 and run through August, Hollstein said, adding that letters detailing the programs will be sent to families.
Virtual summer school registration will be held June 17-24 for students in grades 6 through 11 who need to make up courses or would like to take courses for original credit. Students will also be able to audit courses in order to “beef up on skills” in those subjects as part of its “Recovery 19” program.
All make up and Recovery 19 classes will be free of charge; fees will only be charged to students taking classes for original credit.
There will also be free virtual playgroups for children ages 18 months to 4 years old.
Optional programs for elementary and middle school students will also be available for free.
There will also be free continuous learning activities for special education students, including a virtual college level course for rising seniors in special education, the completion of which will earn students three college credits.
“There are so many exciting opportunities, so we encourage all of our families to check out our website and take advantage of the summer learning programs that we’re offering this year,” Hollstein said.
Additional details will be posted on the school system’s website at www.ccboe.com under “Continuity of Learning Summer Support.”
Whether and to what degree schools will open in the fall is still a big question mark, Jason Stoddard, director of security and school safety, told the school board.
Stoddard noted that the state is currently in Phase 2, which allows for schools to house small groups of students, but said details about the next phase, or how many phases there will be, has not been forthcoming from the governor’s office.
“It is believed Phase 3 could include increased gathering numbers and the potential for reopening of schools,” Stoddard said.
Stoddert said five workgroups — elementary, middle and high school, operations and health and safety — are exploring a number of options for fall, including continued distance learning, full reopening and a hybrid model.
“We have asked our teams to not think outside the box, but to throw away the box,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard noted that State Superintendent Karen Salmon will make the decision of when schools can reopen.
“This is not a local decision,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard said there are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration once schools do reopen, including the impact of social distancing on transportation, school meals and student flow in hallways.
“As you can see, the complexities and the tentacles of decision-making in this are enormous,” Stoddard said.
Other factors include the practicalities of wearing masks in schools and temperature pre-screenings for students and staff.
“There are no great options,” Stoddard said. “Trying to keep [elementary school-aged children] 6 feet apart from each other is going to be a full-time job. Trying to make sure they’re not playing with their masks, taking their masks off, trading masks, those are monumental tasks. Also looking at discipline, how would we enforce those things, and what is that portion of the process? … There are no 100-percent solutions.”
Stoddard said the goal is to present to the community by mid-July a list of options for the reopening of schools.
The school board also swore in its newest member, Student Member of the Board Ian Herd, a junior at La Plata High School.
“Today I took an oath of office and sealed a commitment to the students of Charles County,” Herd said in his opening remarks. “Twenty-six students precede me, each having brought something unique to this board. I am so extremely humbled and honored to now serve as the 27th. This responsibility is one that I take with not only the highest commitment, but the deepest understanding that I have been sent here as a conduit of action for my fellow students.”
In her opening remarks, Superintendent Kimberly Hill acknowledged the international outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.
“Like so many, we are outraged and saddened by the senseless killing of George Floyd, a victim of race-based violence,” Hill said. “As we celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments, we recognize that they are entering a world that is struggling with racial and socioeconomic inequality that has disproportionately affected black and brown people for decades.”
“Charles County Public Schools is dedicated to supporting our students, staff and community as we all try to heal. Our school system is committed to being a source of stability for our community, and we hope to use education as a way to teach our children to be the positive change we hope to see in our communities. Many of our students have participated in peaceful public protest in our community, and we are proud of their activism,” Hill added.
The school board also voted unanimously to increase the daily rate for non-degreed substitute teachers from $83 to $89 per day, and to increase the minimum base pay for employees to conform to the state’s minimum wage increase to $11.75 an hour. The school board also approved a 2.3% tuition fee increase for in-state and out-of-state students who are not county residents.
The board also voted to approve the FY2021 Educational Facilities Master Plan, which can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/mabe/ccpsmd/Board.nsf/Public.
The board also voted unanimously to suspend all policies previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and also to suspend Policy 8160, which would have required the board’s Ethics Panel to present a report to the board by July 1; Board Attorney Eric Schwartz said the board has been unable to convene due to the pandemic.
