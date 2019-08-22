A salary increase along with lifelong health benefits has been awarded to Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill following the school board’s 4-3 vote, during its monthly meeting Aug. 13, to amend Hill’s contract as part of an annual evaluation.
The changes, which are retroactively effective as of July 1 and valid until the end of Hill’s second term in June 2021, mark her first base-salary increase from $200,000 to $217,000 since the former high school principal initially took office back in 2013.
“When Dr. Hill was first appointed in 2013, she received a contract from the board and there are parts of that contract that can be amended throughout the years, as the board sees fit,” school system spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson told the Maryland Independent via phone Monday. “In Section B, it talks about benefits and compensation. The board voted to change that. [Hill’s base salary] went from $200,000 to $217,000. This is the first time she’s received a salary increase since she started in 2013. … The superintendent’s salary is subject to review on an annual basis.”
O’Malley-Simpson said Hill “already receives the paid family health benefit,” but the other amendment to her contract “is that benefit extends to her after she leaves the school system.”
The new agreement also states in writing that “spousal benefits will continue after death of the superintendent.”
“They extended the health insurance coverage that she receives into her retirement,” O’Malley-Simpson confirmed, “instead of ending when she leaves [the school system].”
The board’s decision last week, however, was not taken lightly as some community members raised concern about an Open Meetings Act violation. Board chairwoman Virginia McGraw expressed in a public statement that “all seven board members met” on the evening of June 3 “to address an administrative function, specifically to discuss” Hill’s “annual evaluation” as part of their core responsibilities.
The discussion that took place June 3, according to McGraw, “would not have been considered a public meeting” under the Maryland Open Meetings Act, as particular discussions about “contractual matters would be covered,” she said.
“However, during the discussion of [Hill’s] evaluation at that meeting, the board considered if there should be any negotiations concerning changes to the superintendent’s contract,” McGraw said. “The board had not advertised or procedurally closed the meeting to the public. This was an oversight that the board would like to rectify at this time.”
McGraw added that, “it was not the intent of the board to avoid the requirements of the [Open Meetings Act], and the board will continue to follow the law moving forward.”
“I will note, however, that even if the board had advertised the meetings,” McGraw said, “the law would still have allowed the board to close the discussions to the public.”
“Details of the contract could not be discussed in public prior to the vote. In the same way we do not discuss personnel issues in public, as these are executive session items,” board member Michael Lukas, who was chairman at the time that Hill’s original contract was drafted and signed in 2013, explained in a recent email.
During last Tuesday’s meeting, board members Lukas, Tajala Battle-Lockhart and Jennifer Abell voted against the contractual amendments. Lukas assured that his decision was not a reflection of Hill’s overall service, but rather the fact that she is the highest compensated employee in the school system.
“As I publicly stated, [my decision] was not related to the superintendent’s performance,” Lukas said. “During my tenure as an elected official, I have compromised to reach equitable solutions. There are, however, some issues for which I hold strong convictions. Health care is one of those items.”
Like most employees at any job, Lukas said teachers must pay health care premiums. This raises further issues regarding fairness as “the scales of equality have shifted drastically in favor of the haves at the expense of the have nots,” he said.
When the board “makes a conscious decision” to grant lifelong health benefits to “the highest paid employee in the system,” Lukas argued that gives him a reason to “believe we have lost our moral compass.”
“Our own school system budget has seen annual increases of $2 million dollars each of the past three years due to claims and additional enrollments,” Lukas said. “I cannot support this [amended] contract when teachers must pay their share of healthcare premiums and must continue to do this even after retirement. For a system that preaches equity, we must do better.”
According to data from 2017-2018 on salaries for 12-month professional positions in Maryland public schools, Hill’s annual compensation was and still is the second highest compared to other superintendents in Southern Maryland. The current earnings for St. Mary’s and Calvert county’s superintendents have also increased from $209,500 to $225,000 and $180,000 to $205,000, respectively. The Charles County school system is the largest of the three with around 27,000 students this year.
To see the amended contract, visit www.ccboe.com/index.php/superintendent-s-biography.
