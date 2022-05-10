A Waldorf man will spend the next 20 years in prison for the 2019 murder of John Staton, according to a release from the office of Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D).
Fred Odell Scott, 58, was sentenced on May 6 for second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
Charles County Circuit Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Scott, who pleaded guilty to charges on July 2, 2021.
Scott also received five years of supervised probation and had another 20 years suspended.
According to the release, witnesses stated that Scott drove up to Staton in a Mitsubishi Outlander in the 150 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf on Dec. 10, 2019. Scott exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun and shot Staton, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scott was captured two days later on Dec. 12, 2019.
An investigation into the shooting revealed it was in relation to a Nov. 27, 2019, burglary at Scott’s home. Scott believed that Staton was behind the burglary that took televisions, clothing, computers and cash from his home.
Witnesses stated that they heard Scott yell that he knew Staton broke into his house.
Jonathan Beattie, assistant state’s attorney, told the judge that “Mr. Scott decided to get vengeance in a cold and callous way.”
“We’ll never know if the victim broke into Mr. Scott’s house. He never got the opportunity to make his case,” Beattie added.