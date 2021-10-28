Charles County fire and rescue crews are searching for one of their own that went missing in the Potomac River on Wednesday evening.
Doug Hands, a member of the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department, was reported missing around 5 p.m., according to Mark Kaufmann Jr., county fire chief.
Members of the Charles volunteer fire and rescue service joined the search at 8 p.m. last night, and Hands' vessel was found unoccupied around 10 p.m. in Westmoreland County, Va.
The U.S. Coast Guard has also joined in the search after receiving reports of the missing boater Wednesday evening, according to coastguardnews.com.
The Coast Guard cutter Bonito as well as flight crews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and crews from Naval Air Station Patuxent River have also joined in the search.
An event to honor first responders that was scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon at the Charles County government building in La Plata was canceled due to the ongoing search, according to Jennifer Harris, chief of media services for Charles County.
Anyone with information into the accident are asked to contact the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Command Center at 410-576-2525 as well as Bill Smith, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS public information officer, at 301-934-3581.