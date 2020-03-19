Sears department store and the Sears Auto Center at the St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf are both scheduled to close April 12, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.
Employees of the businesses were notified on Feb. 18 about the closings, giving them less than two months to find alternative employment. A total of 68 employees — 58 in the department store and 10 in the auto center — are affected by the closing.
Since the announcement, Sears department store has begun selling fixtures, furniture and equipment at discounted rates.
According to its Facebook page, the Sears in Waldorf has been open for 30 years and announced the closing a day after employees were notified.
According to the United States Department of Labor, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to provide at least 60 calendar days advance written notice of a closing or mass layoff that affects 50 or more employees at a single site of employment. These are requirements in place for employers with 100 or more employees, and while Sears only employs 58 individuals, they were only given 54 calendar days notice of the closing.
The federal regulations are in place in order to give workers advance notice to adjust to potentially losing employment. This time allows workers to seek other jobs or enter skill training to compete within the job market.
Supervisors, managers and hourly and salaried workers are entitled to be noticed under the federal regulation. However, there is no enforcement role to seek damages for workers who did not receive an adequate notice or any notice at all. Some states have closure laws of their own, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Sears Holdings Corporation filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Oct. 15, 2018, according to a press release from current parent company, Transformco. Hedge fund ESL Investments Inc. acquired all of the company’s assets for $5.2 billion after the sale closed on Feb. 8, 2019.
Transformco said in a separate press release in May 2019 that employees of old Sears who lost their jobs during bankruptcy received severance packages. A severance package is pay and benefits employees may be entitled to receive when leaving employment at a company against their will.
Old Sears agreed to exchange certain assets with Transformco for severance payments, however, old Sears admitted that $55 million worth of assets were not transferred. Old Sears is not obligated to reimbursements from Transformco for having made the severance payments, according to the release.
Transformco stated that it continued employment for roughly 45,000 people and continued offering severance pay to eligible associates. Transformco maintained that without their efforts to save Sears, all of the employees would have lost their jobs.
Transformco did not say whether it was offering severance pay to employees affected by the Waldorf location closing. The closing of the store was not officially announced by the parent company through a press release, nor were any prior locations’ closings addressed by Transformco media.
Transformco representatives declined to comment regarding the closings when contacted by telephone on March 4.
