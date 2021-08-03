A second man has been convicted for second-degree murder among other charges stemming from a shooting at a Waldorf Bar in 2017.
The announcement was made by a press release from the office Tony Covington, state’s attorney for Charles County, that Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 37, of Waldorf was found guilty on July 27.
Wilkins was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted-second degree murder and other charges related to an incident on Feb. 4, 2017, at the Beer 4 U Bar in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.
The incident began when Emmanuel Perkins assaulted and robbed in the bathroom of the bar.
After the attack, Perkins and his girlfriend, Miaquita Gray, exited the bar and stood in the parking lot, when the three suspects exited the bar.
Perkins recognized men as they left the bar and pointed them out, and that’s when one of the men brandished a gun and opened fire.
Perkins, Gray and two others were struck in the shooting. Gray was struck in the upper body and killed, while Perkins and two other victims were also struck but survived.
Wilkins was later discovered to be the shooter in the crime, while Charles Leon Thompson Jr., now 37, also of Waldorf, was named as an accomplice to both the robbery and the shooting.
Thompson pled guilty to charges of armed robbery and use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence in December of 2017, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison the following June by Charles County Circuit Judge William R. Greer Jr.
Wilkins will be sentenced for his role in the crime on Oct. 20, where he faces up to a maximum of 138 years in prison.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews