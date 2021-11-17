A Waldorf man was given 70 years behind bars for second-degree murder and other charges following a robbery at a sports bar more than four years ago.
Charles Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier handed down the sentence on Nov. 9 to Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 38, for the February 2017 shooting that left a woman dead and three others injured at the Beer 4 U bar in Waldorf.
The sentencing was announced by a press release from the office of Tony Covington (D), state’s attorney for Charles County.
“There are people left behind in the community that have to deal with the aftermath and the impact of this incident,” Jonathan Beattie, assistant state’s attorney for Charles County, said during sentencing.
Wilkins was convicted in July of killing Miaquita Gray, a 26-year-old from Lexington Park, after he and an accomplice, Charles Leon Thompson Jr., now 38, assaulted and robbed Emmanuel Perkins while in the bathroom of the bar.
After the bathroom robbery, Perkins and Gray, who were dating, exited the bar and stood in the parking lot when Perkins pointed out Thompson Jr., Wilkins and an unidentified male.
Wilkins then pulled a firearm and opened fire on Gray and Perkins, striking both as well as two other bystanders, Anthony Thomas and Steven Mason Jr.
Gray was struck in the upper body and killed, while Perkins, who was also injured in the earlier assault, survived his injuries. Thomas and Mason suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Wilkins will serve 30 years for second-degree murder, 20 years for use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and 20 years for two counts of second-degree assault, all served consecutively.
Also, a 15-year sentence for firearm possession with a felony conviction runs concurrently to the other charges.
Wilkins had been shot and arrested near Emporia, Va., after a shoot-out with Virginia police on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, a week after Gray was killed, according to previous news reports.
Thompson pleaded guilty to his role in the crime in December 2017 and is currently serving a 40-year sentence for armed robbery and firearm use by a felony in a violent crime.
Gray had worked as an assistant manager at a department store in St. Mary’s Laurel Glen shopping center. She was a 2008 graduate of Great Mills High School and took business courses for two years at the College of Southern Maryland, according to Gray’s mother, Delores Gray, a retired St. Mary’s correctional officer.