A trial for a second man allegedly involved in the February 2020 shooting death of Bradley Alan Brown is underway in Charles County Circuit Court.
Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, of Waldorf stands accused of four felonies for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery and armed robbery in the shooting death of the 17-year-old.
Prosecutors on Tuesday played audio from a call made to 911 by Terri Murphy, who lived next door to the Browns in the 3100 block ofWarehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.
“My neighbor is laying on the driveway, my husband is out there checking on him,” Murphy was heard saying to 911 operators.
Murphy testified that a bullet from the shooting entered the house and struck a kerosene heater in the home before landing somewhere in the living room.
Qawwee is accused of participating in a scheme to rob Brown of ten cannabis vape cartridges after setting up a deal to buy the cartridges from him.
According to charging documents, Brown was shot twice in the chest and his leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Documents further stated that Qawwee acknowledged involvement in the incident and allegedly admitted that he intended to rob Brown of the cartridges.
The trial is expected to last into early next week.
The trial into Qawwee’s involvement began just over a year after Darryl Edward Freeman, 19, was sentenced to life plus 48 years for his role in the crime.
Freeman was convicted of arranging the deal that led to the deadly shooting in May of last year.
According to the Maryland Case Search, an appeal into Freeman’s sentence was lodged in September 2021, but a decision has not yet been made in that case.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
