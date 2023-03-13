A second man has been indicted in a shooting last fall that killed Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf.

Dalvin Devonte Risi, 24, of Waldorf was indicted on March 10 on four felonies for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault as well as ten firearms, conspiracy and reckless endangerment related misdemeanors.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews