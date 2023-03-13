A second man has been indicted in a shooting last fall that killed Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf.
Dalvin Devonte Risi, 24, of Waldorf was indicted on March 10 on four felonies for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault as well as ten firearms, conspiracy and reckless endangerment related misdemeanors.
Charging documents state that Risi drove with Jontez Davon Dorsey, 23, of Waldorf, to the 2700 block of Albermarle Place in Waldorf on Oct. 23, 2022.
According to documents, Risi allegedly told investigators that he was asked by Dorsey to circle the neighborhood until they discovered Garcia sitting in his vehicle.
Risi dropped off Dorsey, who allegedly ran toward the vehicle and opened fire on Garcia, striking him in the head, according to police.
Garcia fled the scene with a witness to the 12000 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton, where the witness called the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Prince George’s police informed the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, which then assumed the investigation.
Garcia was eventually taken to Washington Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead two days later on Oct. 24.
Video surveillance from the area allegedly showed Dorsey wearing a black ski mask when he ran toward the Hyundai Sonata that Garcia was seated in and discharged eight rounds.
Charging documents state that a home and several vehicles, including the one Garcia was seated in, were hit by the gunfire.
Video surveillance also allegedly captured footage of a black Nissan Versa that was reportedly driven by Risi in the area of Albermarle Place prior to the shooting.
A summons was issued for Risi on March 10, and he is due in Charles County Circuit Court on April 7.
Dorsey was indicted on the same charges for his role in the crime in November 2022 and is due to stand trial on July 17 with Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. presiding.
According to Maryland Case Search, Dorsey received an additional felony charge for firearm possession with a felony conviction and an additional misdemeanor for wear, carry and transportation of a firearm.