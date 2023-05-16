The sentencing of a 20-year-old La Plata man convicted in a 2020 sneaker sale-turned-murder was delayed on Monday.
The sentencing of Keishon Javontae Thompson, 20, scheduled for Monday was delayed after a pre-sentence investigation ordered in the case was not received by the court in time for Monday’s proceedings.
The investigation handled by the parole and probation division of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services should include a look into the defendant’s background, criminal record, events of the case as told by both parties and other information.
That information is used to present sentencing guidelines that are discussed with the defendant before sentencing.
The reports are also used by the prosecution and defense to determine how much jail time they request the judge to give a defendant.
According to Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West, the investigation was ordered by the court shortly after Thompson was convicted of felony first-degree murder and other charges on March 24.
West told the court that a notice of receipt of the request was sent in April, but the report was not received by attorneys or the court.
“I’m not trying to throw them under the bus but that cannot happen,” John Stackhouse, assistant state’s attorney, told judge West during the hearing.
Monday’s proceeding was further complicated when Thompson and his attorneys, Melvin Louis Allen Jr. and Patrick D. Troxler, mutually agreed to part ways on Monday morning.
Allen told the court Thompson had requested to release his attorneys after a disagreement between whether a pair of witnesses would be called to testify in the case.
Thompson contended that the witnesses “could have made a difference in the case,” but did not elaborate further when asked by the judge.
Allen said that after conversation with Thompson, they decided against calling the witnesses in the case.
West granted the motion without merit, meaning the court could compel Thompson to represent himself if he rejected another attorney.
Thompson was referred to the public defender’s office for an attorney to represent him at his next sentencing.
Due to those issues, West was compelled to postpone sentencing.
Back in March, Thompson was convicted of murdering J’Shaun Wallace, 19, of Waldorf on Dec. 6, 2020, after an attempted shoe sale in the 2900 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf ended with a shooting.
Wallace and Thompson had previously arranged a shoe purchase, according to a review of Wallace’s cellphone records.
Surveillance footage showed Wallace hand Thompson a pair of shoe insoles when they were at the rear of an unnamed business when Thompson drew a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot that struck Wallace in the chest.
Thompson attempted a second shot, which missed, and then fled the scene.
A friend of the victim found Wallace on the ground and called 911. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.
A status hearing has been set for May 25 at 9 a.m. when a new sentencing date will be set.