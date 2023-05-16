Keishon Javontae Thompson

Keishon Javontae Thompson

 Charles County Sheriff’s Office Photo

The sentencing of a 20-year-old La Plata man convicted in a 2020 sneaker sale-turned-murder was delayed on Monday.

The sentencing of Keishon Javontae Thompson, 20, scheduled for Monday was delayed after a pre-sentence investigation ordered in the case was not received by the court in time for Monday’s proceedings.


