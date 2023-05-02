The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of fights that took place in public schools between April 27 and May 1.
The altercations were reported in a series of press releases from the sheriff’s office.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of fights that took place in public schools between April 27 and May 1.
The altercations were reported in a series of press releases from the sheriff’s office.
It started on April 27 at around 2:20 p.m. when two juveniles allegedly assaulted a student in the parking lot of La Plata High School.
According to the release, the two students came from different schools that were transitioning from one bus to another at La Plata High. Both students were charged on juvenile offense reports for second-degree assault.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282, ext. 0475.
A pair of fights the next day, April 28, are also under investigation.
At around 10:45 a.m. last Friday five students at Henry E. Lackey High School became involved in an altercation that injured one student.
According to a release, the injured student was treated by the school nurse after the assault.
The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and is in consultation with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282, ext. 0469.
About five minutes later, at 10:50 a.m., four students allegedly jumped another student at Maurice McDonugh High School.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was also contacted in this case for potential charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact officer Virts at 301-609-3282, ext. 0504.
Finally, two more fights on May 1 are under investigation, including one fight that included an assault against an officer.
At around 9:30 a.m. Monday school administrators at John Hanson Middle School were alerted that a student was allegedly in possession of suspected cannabis.
Police say that the student became aggressive with school employees and the school resource officer and allegedly failed to follow commands.
Additional officers arrived on scene and, as officers tried to detain the student, the student allegedly struck an officer.
Officers used a Taser on the student, who was treated at the scene by paramedics. The student was not injured, according to police.
The student was charged with second-degree assault, disruption of school activities and other related charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Anderson at 301-609-3282, ext. 0422.
Another fight involving multiple students was broken up at Henry E. Lackey High School at about 11 a.m. on May 1.
One student was treated for injuries by the school nurse.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted for potential charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282, ext. 0469.
All students involved with the altercations also face potential disciplinary action by Charles public school system.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.