A sewage spill has closed off swimming areas along the Potomac River in Charles County, according to a July 6 release from the Charles County Health Department.
According to the health department, the Maryland Department of the Environment sent out an alert of a sewage spill that took place in Virginia.
An estimated seven-mile stretch between Swan Point and Cobb Point in southern Charles County has been closed to water contact and swimming until bacterial samples indicate that water contact is safe.
Signage will be posted at water access points until such time that the water has been deemed safe.
In addition, shellfish harvesting areas impacted by the spill are restricted from July 5 through July 27.
