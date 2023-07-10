Initial tests of river water in the area of Swan Point and Cobb Point came back within acceptable limits for recreational use after a sewage spill in Virginia set off a public health alert.

The Charles County Health department announced the update in a press release on July 8 after the department closed swimming and water contact areas on July 5.


  

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews