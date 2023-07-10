Initial tests of river water in the area of Swan Point and Cobb Point came back within acceptable limits for recreational use after a sewage spill in Virginia set off a public health alert.
The Charles County Health department announced the update in a press release on July 8 after the department closed swimming and water contact areas on July 5.
“We will be taking more samples on Monday, July 10 ... once we receive those results, we will report those to our community,” the July 8 statement read.
The advisory against swimming and other recreational water activities in a 7-mile stretch of shoreline in southern Charles County will remain in effect until further testing is completed.
The shellfish harvesting advisory that restricts harvesting activity until July 27 also remains in effect.
The Charles County Health Department also posted a release on their Facebook page on July 8 from the Virginia Department of Health that provided more information on the spill.
According to the release, about 1.14 million gallons of sewage overflowed from the Colonial Beach wastewater treatment plant near Goldman Creek in Virginia.
Authorities in Virginia also issued a shellfish harvesting closure for a portion of Rosier Creek in Virginia, though the release noted that a majority of the affected areas were condemned previously due to issues unrelated to the July 3 spill.
In addition, Goldman Creek, Rosier Creek and the Potomac waterfront of Colonial Beach in Virginia are also under a health advisory for recreational use until further notice.