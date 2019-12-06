Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry honored 24 retirees and 41 award recipients at a banquet at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center on Friday, Nov. 8. Honorees were recognized for their service to the agency, excellent field work or acts of bravery.
Retired Capt. William Saunders and Retired Lt. Patrick Murphy served as the masters of ceremony. The Charles County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard presented colors; Becky Kuhn sang the national anthem; Chaplain Steve Davis delivered the invocation; and Chaplain Larry Palmer delivered the benediction.
“Tonight we are honoring 24 retirees who provided a combined 585 years of service to Charles County. We are so grateful for their contributions to this community and to our Agency,” Berry (D) said in a press release. “To those receiving awards, thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty, for saving lives, and for your superior service.”
The following retirees were honored (listed with dates of service):
1. Pfc. William Dennin (Aug. 21, 1989 – Oct. 31, 2018)
2. Capt. John Caywood (April 3, 1989 – July 31, 2019)
3. Sgt. Patricia Garino (Sept. 20, 1995 – Oct. 5, 2018)
4. Lt. Reynal Aportadera (Nov. 7, 1988 – July 31, 2019)
5. Sgt. Michael Clark (March 3, 1997 – April 26, 2019)
6. Lt. Craig Stillwell (Feb. 27, 1989 – July 31, 2019)
7. Carol Davis (May 8, 2000 – Dec. 31, 2018)
8. Lt. Jeffrey Holter (June 12, 1989 – July 31, 2019)
9. Danny Johnson (Jan. 31, 1997 – Feb. 18, 2019)
10. M/Sgt. Robert Vaughn (Nov. 4, 1996 – July 31, 2019)
11. Sgt. Jay Budd (Sept. 30, 1994 – Feb. 28, 2019)
12. M/Cpl. Judith Thompson (Jan. 18, 1988 – July 31, 2019)
13. M/Sgt. James Ondrish Jr. (March 11, 1985 – May 17, 2019)
14. Monica Saunders (April 24, 1989 – July 16, 2019)
15. Pfc. Michael Beall (May 17, 1999 – May 24, 2019)
16. Leland Schadt (Oct. 7, 1996 – Aug. 1, 2019)
17. John Brown (May 16, 1994 – May 24, 2019)
18. Cfc. Warren Philyaw (June 15, 1998 – July 19, 2019)
19. Capt. Michael McGuigan (Jan. 2, 1990 – June 6, 2019)
20. Lt. James Stine (Jan. 2, 1990 – Aug. 30, 2019)
21. M/Sgt. Gary Draheim (Nov. 4, 1996 – July 19, 2019)
22. M/Cpl. Joseph Piazza (July 7, 1997 – Sept. 23, 2019)
23. Pfc. Daniel Raby (April 20, 1995 – July 19, 2019)
24. Kristina Huckabee (Oct. 11, 1994 – Oct. 16, 2019)
The following awards were presented: Bronze Medal of Valor, Cfc. Eric Keys and Meritorious Service Award, Cpl. Phillip Norris.
On March 13, Cfc. Eric Keys and Cpl. Phillip Norris were transporting a prisoner back to the Charles County Detention Center from a court appearance in Anne Arundel County. While southbound on U.S. 301 in the area of Trade Zone Avenue in Bowie, they observed a single vehicle accident off the roadway in the wood line. An SUV had struck a tree, and the vehicle was on fire. Norris, who was driving, made the decision to pull over so they could check on any occupants of the vehicle. As Norris contacted 911, Keys ran to the SUV with a fire extinguisher in hopes of extinguishing the flames and providing medical care. As the driver of the transport vehicle, Norris maintained security of the transport vehicle.
Keys observed a lone, unconscious, female occupant in the driver’s seat of the SUV. When his attempts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful, he broke out the driver’s side window with his baton. He then pulled the female from the vehicle and dragged her a safe distance away. Keys started CPR in an attempt to resuscitate her. Keys conducted chest compressions for approximately 5 to 10 minutes until she began breathing on her own. Prince George’s County Emergency Medical Services eventually arrived and cared for the female, who survived her injuries.
The following individuals received Meritorious Service Awards:
1. Pfc. Stephen Miller, for his efforts in attempting to save the life of another without regard for his own safety.
2. M/Cpl. Renee Cuyler, for her resourcefulness and initiative to remedy a situation involving a subject threatening to harm himself.
3. Deputy Director Noelle Gehrman and Fingerprint Specialist Leslie Wanko, for their exceptional work and tireless dedication to the closure of a 20-year-old rape investigation with an indictment of the suspect.
4. M/Cpl. Renee Cuyler, Pfc. Matthew O’Shields, Pfc. Shemeki Chandler, and Po2 Justin Bonaccorsy, for the great restraint and concern they showed for an armed suspect’s welfare during a tense and dangerous situation.
The following individuals received Lifesaving Awards:
1. David Clair, for his compassion and quick actions which were instrumental in saving the life of a child who was shot during a domestic-related incident.
2. Cpl. David Benthin, for his dedication to duty and his determination to locate a suicidal missing person.
3. Pfc. William Halt, for his calm demeanor and decisive actions while preserving life during a gruesome accident scene.
The following individuals received Sheriff’s Awards:
1. D/Cpl. Ryan Johnson, for his outstanding efforts in a home invasion investigation, which resulted in charges for five suspects.
2. Sgt. William R. Jackson Jr., Station Clerk Supervisor Kristi Jackson and Pfc. Matthew Van Horn, for thorough investigation and for awareness while off duty, resulting in an arrest and recovery of agency property.
3. Pfc. Justin Bottorf, for the empathy and compassion he showed to an elderly woman in need.
4. Lt. Scott Fetterolf, for his exceptional work in his first year as commander of the Property Management Section.
5. Capt. Ryan Ross, for the initiative and dedication that he showed in improving the Employee Performance Appraisal for the Corrections Division.
6. Pfc. Young Jack Austin and D/Cpl. Christina Gilroy, for their time, effort and diligence in ending a criminal enterprise.
7. Sgt. Matthew Kline, Cpl. Justin Davis, and Cfc. Michael Keeler, for their tireless work in completing a large-scale suicide prevention plan for the Charles County Detention Center.
The following individuals received Certificates of Commendation:
1. Cfc. Nicholas Cargill, for his actions which ensured the safety of an inmate and the security of the section.
2. Po2 Ashton Brown, for his actions at the scene of an accidental shooting.
3. Cpl. Clay Collins, for his actions in providing care for a victim of a domestic assault.
4. Co1 Nijee McWillis, for keeping a dangerous weapon from entering the housing section of the Detention Center and ensuring the safety of the inmate population.
5. John Durrer, for his exemplary work as the agency’s fleet maintenance supervisor.
6. Ward Grove, for his experience and guidance in seeing the agency through several large-scale projects.
7. Otis Peter Lambert, for his commitment and hard work which has saved the CCSO hundreds of thousands of dollars since his hire date.
8. M/Cpl. Renee Cuyler, for the concern she displayed for possible occupants of a burning home over her own welfare.
9. Lt. Donald Stahl, for his painstaking efforts in establishing the Digital Forensics Unit.
10. Sgt. Brion Buchanan, M/Cpl. Christopher Shankster, Cpl. Jason Squriewell, Pfc. Christopher Morris, Pfc. Richard Pickeral, Po2 Abijeet Singh and Po2 Luke Smith, for their quick and selfless actions in responding to a call for gunshots into a residence.