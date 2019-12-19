Charles County Sheriff’s office detectives are still searching for the kidnapping victim’s car. The abduction and robbery too place on Dec. 11. Specifically, investigators are looking into the possibility the vehicle may have been left in a public place such as a commuter bus lot or abandoned in the parking lot of a business and are asking the business community to check their lots for the car.
The vehicle is a 2010 black Toyota Camry, four-door, with Maryland tags 6BM 3802. The registration plates may have been removed and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number are 9180. The VIN can be located on the lower driver’s side of the windshield or on a sticker located inside the driver’s door frame. Further, the vehicle likely has rear-end damage. While a suspect was arrested in this case, detectives still need to locate the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H. Burgess at 301-609-6494.